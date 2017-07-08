I'll have another Bloody Mary – they're good for you!

Just one more Bellini

Order Brunch To Find Out Which "Sex And The City" Woman You Are

You got: Miranda You're a total workaholic and more than a little bit cynical, but when it comes down to it, you're a down-to-earth person who's willing to go out of their way for the people they love. HBO

You got: Charlotte You're a bit old-fashioned, but you're not totally uptight. You are very ambitious, and are always striving to attain your dream life. HBO

You got: Samantha You're bold and adventurous, and the life of every party. You're a true hedonist, and live for thrills without any care to what other people think of you. HBO

You got: Carrie You're a true romantic, which leads you to follow your heart into a lot of not-so-great situations. But your willingness to be open and vulnerable is actually a major asset for you in life. HBO

