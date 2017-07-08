Sections

Order Brunch To Find Out Which "Sex And The City" Woman You Are

In case you couldn't help but wonder whether you're actually a Carrie, or really more of a Charlotte.

Matthew Perpetua
Matthew Perpetua
  1. Black Drip Coffee
    Via Getty
    Black Drip Coffee
    Latte
    Via Getty
    Latte
    Espresso
    Via Getty
    Espresso
    Caramel Macchiato
    Via Getty
    Caramel Macchiato
    Iced Cold Brew
    Via Getty
    Iced Cold Brew

  2. Orange Juice
    Via Getty
    Orange Juice
    Cranberry Juice
    Via Getty
    Cranberry Juice
    Grapefruit Juice
    Via Getty
    Grapefruit Juice

  3. Avocado Toast
    Via Getty
    Avocado Toast
    Pain au Chocolat
    Via Getty
    Pain au Chocolat
    Fruit Salad
    Via Getty
    Fruit Salad
    Mini-Muffin
    Via Getty
    Mini-Muffin
    Yogurt and Granola
    Via Getty
    Yogurt and Granola

  4. Bloody Mary
    Via Getty
    Bloody Mary
    Mimosa
    Via Getty
    Mimosa
    Screwdriver
    Via Getty
    Screwdriver
    Bellini
    Via Getty
    Bellini
    Rosé
    Via Getty
    Rosé

  5. Eggs Benedict
    Via Getty
    Eggs Benedict
    Quiche Lorraine
    Via Getty
    Quiche Lorraine
    Frittata
    Via Getty
    Frittata
    French Toast
    Via Getty
    French Toast
    Bagel with Cream Cheese, Lox, and Capers
    Via Getty
    Bagel with Cream Cheese, Lox, and Capers
    Spinach and Egg White Omelette
    Via Getty
    Spinach and Egg White Omelette
    Chicken and Waffles
    Via Getty
    Chicken and Waffles
    Brown Rice Porridge with Toasted Hazelnuts and Jam
    Via Getty
    Brown Rice Porridge with Toasted Hazelnuts and Jam
    Breakfast Burger
    Via Getty
    Breakfast Burger

  6. Mimosa
    Via Getty
    Mimosa
    Rosé
    Via Getty
    Rosé
    Bloody Mary
    Via Getty
    Bloody Mary
    Screwdriver
    Via Getty
    Screwdriver
    Bellini
    Via Getty
    Bellini

  7. I'd love another Mimosa
    I'd love another Mimosa
    Just one more Bellini
    Just one more Bellini
    I'll have another Bloody Mary – they're good for you!
    Via Getty
    I'll have another Bloody Mary – they're good for you!
    Rosé all day!!!!!
    Via Getty
    Rosé all day!!!!!

You got: Miranda

You're a total workaholic and more than a little bit cynical, but when it comes down to it, you're a down-to-earth person who's willing to go out of their way for the people they love.

Miranda
HBO
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You got: Charlotte

You're a bit old-fashioned, but you're not totally uptight. You are very ambitious, and are always striving to attain your dream life.

Charlotte
HBO
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You got: Samantha

You're bold and adventurous, and the life of every party. You're a true hedonist, and live for thrills without any care to what other people think of you.

Samantha
HBO
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You got: Carrie

You're a true romantic, which leads you to follow your heart into a lot of not-so-great situations. But your willingness to be open and vulnerable is actually a major asset for you in life.

Carrie
HBO
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

