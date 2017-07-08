-
Black Drip CoffeeLatteEspressoCaramel MacchiatoIced Cold Brew
Orange JuiceCranberry JuiceGrapefruit Juice
Avocado ToastPain au ChocolatFruit SaladMini-MuffinYogurt and Granola
Bloody MaryMimosaScrewdriverBelliniRosé
Eggs BenedictQuiche LorraineFrittataFrench ToastBagel with Cream Cheese, Lox, and CapersSpinach and Egg White OmeletteChicken and WafflesBrown Rice Porridge with Toasted Hazelnuts and JamBreakfast Burger
I'd love another MimosaJust one more BelliniI'll have another Bloody Mary – they're good for you!Rosé all day!!!!!
Order Brunch To Find Out Which "Sex And The City" Woman You Are
You're a total workaholic and more than a little bit cynical, but when it comes down to it, you're a down-to-earth person who's willing to go out of their way for the people they love.
You're a bit old-fashioned, but you're not totally uptight. You are very ambitious, and are always striving to attain your dream life.
You're bold and adventurous, and the life of every party. You're a true hedonist, and live for thrills without any care to what other people think of you.
You're a true romantic, which leads you to follow your heart into a lot of not-so-great situations. But your willingness to be open and vulnerable is actually a major asset for you in life.