back to top
Food

Build A Truly Wild Starbucks Drink And We'll Tell You If You're Hot, Pretty, Or Cute

If Ariana can invent one, you can, too!

Posted on
Peggy Wang
Peggy Wang
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. What's the style of your drink?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hot
    Via Starbucks
    Via Starbucks
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Iced
    Via Starbucks
    Via Starbucks
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Frozen
    Via Starbucks
    Via Starbucks
    Correct
    Incorrect
    "Shaken and stirred"
    Via starbucks.co.uk
    Via starbucks.co.uk

  2. Is it coffee or tea based?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Coffee
    Via starbucks.com
    Via starbucks.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tea
    Via starbucks.com
    Via starbucks.com

  3. What's the predominant flavor?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Peppermint
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fudge brownie
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Toffee
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Blueberry
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Potato Chip
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Key Lime Pie
    Via Getty
    Via Getty

  4. What's the secondary flavor?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mocha
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lavender
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Earl Grey
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fruit punch
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Popcorn
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sherbet

  5. What do you want mixed into your drink?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chia seeds
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Oreo chunks
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Green tea syrup
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Blue majik
    Via Getty
    Via Getty

  6. Whipped Cream?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, duh
    Via starbucks.com
    Via starbucks.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Noooo
    Via starbucks.co.uk
    Via starbucks.co.uk

  7. What do you want to top it with?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Marshmallows
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chocolate shavings
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Rainbow sprinkles
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Crushed-up potato chips
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Candy
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ice cream
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
Advertisement

Connect With Food

Follow Us On Pinterest
Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.