    Calling All Fans: Want To Submit Your Own Harry Potter Discussion Question?

    Comment below and we just might feature your question on BuzzFeed.com!

    by Peggy Wang

    Let's get a good old-fashioned group chat going.

    You know, like...what are things that just don't make sense about the Harry Potter universe?

    Or...If Harry Potter was the main villain, who would be able to defeat him?


    Whatever it is that you've been dying to discuss, we want to talk about it on our Harry Potter topic page!


    ️⚡ Comment below to submit your question by Friday, March 22nd, and if your question gets picked, we'll feature it on our new Harry Potter topic page and send you a mini BuzzFeed swag pack! ⚡

