35 Hilarious Signs That Failed So Hard They Won

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link 1. This sign that's been made by someone with a really dark sense of humor. MisleadingUsernames / Via imgur.com 2. This beer and wine sign that will inspire a hardcore night of sobriety. MisleadingUsernames / Via imgur.com 3. This really confusing construction sign. hector_c_toronto / Via reddit.com 4. This sign that's really sad if it's supposed to be taken literally. JaromirAzarov / Via imgur.com 5. This cautionary sign that's protecting the technology that will affect us all. JaromirAzarov / Via imgur.com 6. This sign that couldn't be placed by a worse flavor of Pop-Tarts. MisleadingUsernames / Via imgur.com 7. This convenience store that's offensive AF. MisleadingUsernames / Via imgur.com 8. This restaurant that I would assume has a horrible rating. MisleadingUsernames / Via imgur.com 9. This extremely inconspicuous sign that looks like it belongs in the red light district. MisleadingUsernames / Via imgur.com 10. This book store where everything is more than likely affordable. MisleadingUsernames / Via imgur.com 11. This gas station you should probably steer clear from. 20jlamorticella / Via imgur.com 12. This Walgreens that should probably invest in laxatives. MisleadingUsernames / Via imgur.com 13. This sign that's really considerate of children that are feeling a little gassy. MisleadingUsernames / Via imgur.com 14. This Petco that only has fish. custumz / Via imgur.com 15. This sign that's silently catcalling you as you walk up the street. custumz / Via imgur.com 16. This emergency and trauma center sign that makes more sense now that a couple neon letters went out. custumz / Via imgur.com 17. This road that's contradicting itself by its existence alone. EmperorElephant / Via imgur.com 18. This flavor of bagel that's only for the adventurous...or masochistic. imgur.com / Via EmperorElephant 19. This flavor of cake that no one really has the palate or stomach for. imgur.com / Via EmperorElephant 20. This sign for a toilet that was built for a very specific demographic. imgur.com / Via EmperorElephant 21. This sign that is the manifestation of the idiom, "beating a dead horse." imgur.com / Via EmperorElephant 22. This massage place that can't possibly be legal. imgur.com / Via EmperorElephant 23. This perverse family restaurant. imgur.com / Via EmperorElephant 24. This really confusing sign for anyone driving in the right lane. imgur.com / Via EmperorElephant 25. This Wendy's that probably needs investigation. imgur.com / Via EmperorElephant 26. This store that's working over-overtime. imgur.com / Via EmperorElephant 27. This holiday gift that keeps on giving. imgur.com / Via EmperorElephant 28. This Target that should be arrested for advertising to minors. firecracker0418 / Via imgur.com 29. These signs that are clearly not on the same page. firecracker0418 / Via imgur.com 30. This showroom logo that needs redesigning. vanderbeam / Via imgur.com 31. This extremely thorough rule for employees. Acole2000 / Via imgur.com 32. This McDonald's that has clearly given up on advertising. Acole2000 / Via imgur.com 33. This sign that is mistakenly exposing fragile masculinity. LongGreasyDick / Via imgur.com 34. This really visible place to get a prostate exam. missrosiem / Via reddit.com 35. This place that would make Macho Man Randy Savage's eyes well up with pride. harmonygold / Via reddit.com Top trending videos Facebook Twitter Copy Copy link Watch more BuzzFeed Video Caret right Top trending videos Watch more BuzzFeed Video Caret right Watch more BuzzFeed Video Caret right Top trending videos Facebook Share Twitter Tweet Copy Copy link Watch more BuzzFeed Video Caret right Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link The best things at three price points The best things at three price points More BuzzFeed Reviews More BuzzFeed Reviews View Comments