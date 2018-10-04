 back to top

35 Hilarious Signs That Failed So Hard They Won

It's all you can eat at the Nasty Buffet.

1. This sign that's been made by someone with a really dark sense of humor.

MisleadingUsernames / Via imgur.com

2. This beer and wine sign that will inspire a hardcore night of sobriety.

MisleadingUsernames / Via imgur.com

3. This really confusing construction sign.

hector_c_toronto / Via reddit.com

4. This sign that's really sad if it's supposed to be taken literally.

JaromirAzarov / Via imgur.com

5. This cautionary sign that's protecting the technology that will affect us all.

JaromirAzarov / Via imgur.com

6. This sign that couldn't be placed by a worse flavor of Pop-Tarts.

MisleadingUsernames / Via imgur.com

7. This convenience store that's offensive AF.

MisleadingUsernames / Via imgur.com

8. This restaurant that I would assume has a horrible rating.

MisleadingUsernames / Via imgur.com

9. This extremely inconspicuous sign that looks like it belongs in the red light district.

MisleadingUsernames / Via imgur.com

10. This book store where everything is more than likely affordable.

MisleadingUsernames / Via imgur.com

11. This gas station you should probably steer clear from.

20jlamorticella / Via imgur.com

12. This Walgreens that should probably invest in laxatives.

MisleadingUsernames / Via imgur.com

13. This sign that's really considerate of children that are feeling a little gassy.

MisleadingUsernames / Via imgur.com

14. This Petco that only has fish.

custumz / Via imgur.com

15. This sign that's silently catcalling you as you walk up the street.

custumz / Via imgur.com

16. This emergency and trauma center sign that makes more sense now that a couple neon letters went out.

custumz / Via imgur.com

17. This road that's contradicting itself by its existence alone.

EmperorElephant / Via imgur.com

18. This flavor of bagel that's only for the adventurous...or masochistic.

imgur.com / Via EmperorElephant

19. This flavor of cake that no one really has the palate or stomach for.

imgur.com / Via EmperorElephant

20. This sign for a toilet that was built for a very specific demographic.

imgur.com / Via EmperorElephant

21. This sign that is the manifestation of the idiom, "beating a dead horse."

imgur.com / Via EmperorElephant

22. This massage place that can't possibly be legal.

imgur.com / Via EmperorElephant

23. This perverse family restaurant.

imgur.com / Via EmperorElephant

24. This really confusing sign for anyone driving in the right lane.

imgur.com / Via EmperorElephant

25. This Wendy's that probably needs investigation.

imgur.com / Via EmperorElephant

26. This store that's working over-overtime.

imgur.com / Via EmperorElephant

27. This holiday gift that keeps on giving.

imgur.com / Via EmperorElephant

28. This Target that should be arrested for advertising to minors.

firecracker0418 / Via imgur.com

29. These signs that are clearly not on the same page.

firecracker0418 / Via imgur.com

30. This showroom logo that needs redesigning.

vanderbeam / Via imgur.com

31. This extremely thorough rule for employees.

Acole2000 / Via imgur.com

32. This McDonald's that has clearly given up on advertising.

Acole2000 / Via imgur.com

33. This sign that is mistakenly exposing fragile masculinity.

LongGreasyDick / Via imgur.com

34. This really visible place to get a prostate exam.

missrosiem / Via reddit.com

35. This place that would make Macho Man Randy Savage's eyes well up with pride.

harmonygold / Via reddit.com

