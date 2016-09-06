 back to top
Which Movie Made The Most?

Can you guess which movie made the most?

Posted on
pcglee11
Community Contributor

  1. Which movie made the most?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Suicide Squad
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Deadpool
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Deadpool

    I mean, it's not really that surprising

    Deadpool Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

  2. Which movie made the most?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mean Girls
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Clueless
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Mean Girls

    It's just so fetch!

    Mean Girls Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

  3. Which movie made the most?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Inside Out
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Frozen
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Frozen

    It made 1.276 BILLION dollars... cmon

    Frozen Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

  4. Which movie made the most?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Captain America: Civil War
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Captain America: Civil War

    It's pretty hard to compete with a movie that made 1.152 billion, gotta say

    Captain America: Civil War Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

  5. Which movie made the most?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Notebook
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Fault in Our Stars
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Fault in Our Stars

    Augustus Waters never forget <3

    The Fault in Our Stars Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

  6. Which movie made the most?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Legend of Tarzan
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Jungle Book
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Jungle Book

    This wasn't really a competition... The Jungle Book won by 600 million dollars

    The Jungle Book Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

  7. Which movie made the most?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Spotlight
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Wolf of Wall Street
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Wolf of Wall Street

    It's pretty hard to compete with Leonardo DiCaprio

    The Wolf of Wall Street Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

  8. Which movie made the most?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sex and the City
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sex and the City 2
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Sex and the City

    Out of the two Sexes and the Cities, the first one made the most. Are you surprised?

    Sex and the City Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

  9. Which movie made the most?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Divergent
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Maze Runner
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Maze Runner

    Dylan O'Brien... need I say more?

    The Maze Runner Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

  10. Which movie made the most?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Aladdin
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Beauty and the Beast
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Aladdin

    Both Disney classics, but Aladdin won by "only" 39 million dollars

    Aladdin Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

  11. Which movie series made the most?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Hunger Games Series
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Twilight Saga
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Twilight Saga

    But to be fair, they made 5 movies, whereas The Hunger Games only made 4 ;)

    The Twilight Saga Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

  12. Which movie made the most?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Avengers
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Dark Knight
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Avengers

    I won't say it's my favorite movie, but yeah it is

    The Avengers Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

