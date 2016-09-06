-
Which movie made the most?Suicide SquadDeadpool
Deadpool
I mean, it's not really that surprising
-
Which movie made the most?Mean GirlsClueless
Mean Girls
It's just so fetch!
-
Which movie made the most?Inside OutFrozen
Frozen
It made 1.276 BILLION dollars... cmon
-
Which movie made the most?Batman V Superman: Dawn of JusticeCaptain America: Civil War
Captain America: Civil War
It's pretty hard to compete with a movie that made 1.152 billion, gotta say
-
Which movie made the most?The NotebookThe Fault in Our Stars
The Fault in Our Stars
Augustus Waters never forget <3
-
Which movie made the most?The Legend of TarzanThe Jungle Book
The Jungle Book
This wasn't really a competition... The Jungle Book won by 600 million dollars
-
Which movie made the most?SpotlightThe Wolf of Wall Street
The Wolf of Wall Street
It's pretty hard to compete with Leonardo DiCaprio
-
Which movie made the most?Sex and the CitySex and the City 2
Sex and the City
Out of the two Sexes and the Cities, the first one made the most. Are you surprised?
-
Which movie made the most?DivergentThe Maze Runner
The Maze Runner
Dylan O'Brien... need I say more?
-
Which movie made the most?AladdinBeauty and the Beast
Aladdin
Both Disney classics, but Aladdin won by "only" 39 million dollars
-
Which movie series made the most?The Hunger Games SeriesThe Twilight Saga
The Twilight Saga
But to be fair, they made 5 movies, whereas The Hunger Games only made 4 ;)
-
Which movie made the most?The AvengersThe Dark Knight
The Avengers
I won't say it's my favorite movie, but yeah it is
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.