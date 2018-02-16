Trump Once Promised He Would “Revisit” DACA If Congress Failed To Act. The White House Won’t Say If He Changed His Mind.

President Donald Trump once said he would step in if Congress failed to save the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program before it expires this March. Congress has failed, but the White House is showing no signs of getting involved.

Trump helped tank a bipartisan immigration bill this week by loudly denouncing it in the hours leading up to the vote, going as far as to issue a veto threat. The bill ended up falling six votes short on the floor of the Senate, with only eight Republicans voting for it. It came the closest of four immigration bills that all failed in a vote series Thursday, including a Trump-backed plan.

DACA is set to expire on March 5, leaving 700,000 people who are currently protected from deportation in limbo (though court injunctions will shield DACA recipients from immediate deportation.) It’s not clear whether Trump will call for new legislation, extend DACA unilaterally, or do nothing.

“The ball is totally in President Trump’s corner. He has total control of the situation now,” said one Senate GOP aide.

Trump once seemed open to extending DACA on his own. Last fall, after the administration announced it was canceling the program, Trump stated that he could ultimately extend the deadline. He also tweeted that he would “revisit the issue” if Congress could not reach a deal.

But he has given no such indications in recent months and has stated wildly differing positions on immigration, including tweeting this week that it would be the “last chance” to deal with DACA, “there will never be another opportunity!”

Recently, Trump’s top aides have rejected or dodged questions regarding the president’s willingness to extend the deadline. “I doubt very much” that Trump will step in, said Chief of Staff John Kelly earlier this month, when he was asked about an extension, adding that he wasn’t even sure if the president had the authority to extend the program. Other aides have repeatedly said that they’re focused on getting their preferred legislative solutions through Congress instead of discussing a deadline extension.