House Passes The GOP’s Obamacare Repeal And Replacement Bill In A Narrow Vote

House Republicans passed their Obamacare repeal and replacement bill Thursday in a miraculous turnaround for legislation that had seemed dead and buried for the past month.

The bill would make deep and sweeping changes to the American health care system. Broadly, the bill loosens Obamacare’s rules on what insurance companies must offer in their plans, opening the door for plans that are cheaper but offer weaker coverage.

Most controversially, the American Health Care Act allows insurance companies to charge people with pre-existing conditions higher premiums than healthy people in states that request waivers to do so.

The bill passed narrowly, 217-213, Thursday afternoon and now goes to the Senate, where 51 members will need to pass it before Donald Trump can sign the bill into law. Many provisions, such as stripping federal funding for Planned Parenthood, will become major battles when the Senate gets its hands on the bill. Further changes are all but guaranteed.

The AHCA, as passed through the House Thursday, rolls back the Obamacare expansion of Medicaid and offers hundreds of billions of dollars in tax breaks. It removes Obamacare’s individual mandate, which requires all Americans to have insurance or pay a penalty, and it replaces subsidies to help people buy insurance with a system of tax credits and soft penalties for dropping coverage.

The passage of the bill through the House is a win for President Trump, who badly needed a legislative achievement to point to. But Republicans in swing districts are putting themselves at risk of vigorous new Democratic attacks. Moderate Republicans made up the majority of GOP no votes on the bill Thursday.

Conservative and moderate factions of the GOP teamed up to oppose the bill in March, when leadership last tried to bring it up for a vote. Since then, it has been substantially amended twice — once to win over conservatives and once to win over moderates.

The amendments worked and narrowly granted Republicans the votes that they needed Thursday. But the two changes are also largely contradictory. The result is a plan that grants states the power to waive Obamacare rules, but is based on the assumption that few states will use this new power.

Conservatives were angry that the original bill did not go far enough in repealing the provisions of former president Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act. New Jersey Rep. Tom MacArthur’s amendment allows states to waive core insurance company rules such as community rating, which bans insurance companies from charging higher premiums to people with pre-existing conditions. Republicans had vowed many times not to touch pre-existing condition protections. As a backstop, the AHCA relies on setting up high-risk pools to pay for people priced out of the individual insurance market.

Moderate Republicans in vulnerable districts opposed this change and progress appeared stalled. But Republicans found a breakthrough this week, which hinged on a surprisingly small tweak: an amendment from Michigan Rep. Fred Upton added $8 billion in new money to be put towards high-risk pools for states that waive pre-existing condition protections.

The $8 billion would be a drop in the bucket if many states exercise the waivers, but could be sufficient if only a small number do so. Many Republicans, including Upton, have said they expect few states to actually use the waivers.

The amended bill has not been scored by the Congressional Budget Office. An earlier CBO analysis of the original bill found that the AHCA will cause 24 million fewer people to have health insurance over the next decade, but it’s not clear how the amendments will affect that number.

Here are some of the changes included in the AHCA:

The bill rolls back the Medicaid expansion, reducing federal payments by $880 billion over the next decade, according to the CBO. The bill cuts $600 billion in taxes that primarily benefit richer Americans over that decade.



The means-tested Obamacare subsidies that help individuals pay for insurance would be repealed and replaced by a system of tax credits. The tax credits provide individuals $2,000 to $4,000 per year based on age.



The current draft of the AHCA blocks federal funds from going to Planned Parenthood.



The bill removes the individual mandate that levels a tax penalty on eligible individuals who do not purchase insurance. Instead, the bill incentivizes staying insured by allowing insurance companies to charge higher rates for one year to people who allow their coverage to lapse.



While the AHCA does keep guaranteed issue — meaning insurers cannot deny coverage to people with pre-existing health conditions — this is where the waivers become key. If a state waives community rating, then they must offer everyone a plan but could jack up prices to unaffordable rates that could prevent sick people from getting coverage. If they waive essential health benefits, insurance companies can offer cheap, bare-bones plans that do not cover essentials such as emergency care, maternal care, and mental health.



Republicans insist that these waivers will be used responsibly because states that apply for them must first make their case to the White House that use of waivers will increase the number of insured people with adequate care. The administration would have the discretion to refuse or grant these requests.



The bill puts $100 billion over 10 years into “state innovation funds” for states to help provide care for high-cost patients. Most of this money will likely go to high-risk pools for those with pre-existing conditions.



Though the vote is a major step, and seemed unlikely for the past several weeks, there is almost universal agreement that the bill cannot pass the Senate as written. Republicans are using what is called the “budget reconciliation” process to pass the AHCA so that they can pass it with a simple majority in the Senate — which means they won’t need any Democrats to agree to pass the bill.

The challenge for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell now is to amend the AHCA enough to win 50 of 52 Republican Senate votes, knowing that Vice President Mike Pence can provide the 51st vote — without changing it so much that the new additions will lose them the fragile majority in the House.