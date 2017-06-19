Democrats Change Gears And Take The Health Care Fight To The Senate Floor

Democrats haven’t been totally quiet about the Republican health care plan making its way through Congress, but they have kept a low profile in the hopes Republican negotiations would fall apart.



But after House Republicans revived the once-dead American Health Care Act and passed it through the House, and Senate Republicans, who are crafting a bill behind closed doors, appear to be close to having the votes to pass something, Democrats are finally shifting their strategy.

Senate Democrats are making their first major show of opposition in Congress Monday evening as they have announced they will enact a series of delay tactics, including blocking motions that are normally passed unanimously. They are also delivering a series of speeches throughout the night, an attempt to put the GOP health bill before committee study, and make a series of parliamentary inquiries to compare the current process to the passage of the Affordable Care Act.

"Now this is a bill that would likely reorder one-sixth of the American economy and have life-and-death consequences for millions of Americans…and it’s being discussed in secret, with no committee hearings, no debate, no amendments, no input from the minority," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor Monday.



Schumer argued that even though Republicans criticized Democrats for passing Obamacare without a single Republican vote in the Senate — they had gone through the hearing process and voted on amendments. In response to a question from Schumer, the Senate clerk confirmed Obamacare was debated over 25 days of consecutive Senate sessions, including an estimated 169 hours of total debate.

"Now that the shoe’s on the other foot and Republicans are in charge, all those concerns and criticisms have disappeared. No committee process, no hearings, nothing, quite the opposite of what they called four or five years ago. What gall!" Schumer said.

Schumer and other Democrats called for the Senate to agree unanimously agree to send the health care bill through the hearing process, in which members from both parties could debate the bill publicly. But Republicans blocked those requests.

The show will be mostly symbolic. Democrats can slow the gears but do not have the votes to block the health bill. That’s because Republicans are using the Senate’s budget reconciliation process, which requires 50 votes rather than the usual 60 (with Vice President Mike Pence voting to break the tie).

Exactly how close Republicans are to passing a bill remains a guessing game because negotiations are taking place entirely behind closed doors. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already placed the bill on the legislative calendar, meaning that if a deal is reached that 50 Republicans can support then it will move very quickly. The bill still needs to be scored by the Congressional Budget Office, but even that process is being expedited as the Senate is sending the CBO various policy proposals for pre-scores.

When asked by Schumer Monday night whether the Senate will get 10 hours to debate the final health care bill before members vote on it, McConnell responded: "There will be ample opportunity to read the amended bill."



Senate Republicans hope to pass the bill before the July 4 recess. Then the House and Senate would take it up through the reconciliation process to see if they can reach a final agreement. Senators have said their bill will be substantially different from the House bill, but some House Republicans are warning that they will pull their support if too many changes are made.