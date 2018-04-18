The Former Australian Border Force Commissioner Has Now Emerged On Twitter

The former Australian Border Force (ABF) commissioner Roman Quaedvlieg – who reported directly to home affairs minister Peter Dutton – has surfaced on Twitter and indicated he intends to become a public commentator.



The second most senior public servant in Australia's immigration and national security super agency was sacked by the Australian government in March after an administrative investigation was undertaken by Australia's Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet to examine allegations that had surfaced.

The basis for Quaedvlieg's termination revolves around his alleged relationship with a woman who subsequently gained a job as a passport scanner within the ABF.

The statement of reasons for terminating Quaedvlieg said that he "engaged in acts, and made omissions, which materially advantaged that candidate over other comparable candidates for ABF employment". Quaedvlieg has denied any wrongdoing in relation to the allegations.

But just days after the government sacked him, Quaedvlieg opened a Twitter account - describing himself as a "geopolitical dilettante" on his profile - and began tweeting about domestic and international politics. The account has caused confusion because it is unverified, with many initially believing it was a fake or parody account.

BuzzFeed News has verified the account is operated by Quaedvlieg, because it is linked to his current mobile and personal email address. Quaedvlieg also later confirmed the Twitter account belonged to him in a statement to BuzzFeed News, and said he also planned "to contribute to public policy discussions in more mainstream and long form media".

His tweets are an unusually frank account of policy issues, particularly related to areas of immigration he would have been involved with during his time as ABF commissioner.

In a recent tweet commenting on the decision to remove a child from Nauru to Australia for medical treatment he said it was the "right outcome for this girl".