Australian Counter Terrorism Police Are Asking The Classification Board To Ban ISIS Propaganda

An Australian Federal Police officer on patrol at Sydney Domestic Airport on July 31, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.

The Australian Federal Police Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT) is seeking rulings from the country's Classification Board that will help it ban the import and supply of magazines that promote Islamic State and Al-Qaeda.



Since August 2017 the JCTT has made several applications to the board asking it to determine that materials from ISIS and Al-Qaeda should be "refused classification" in Australia. The Classification Board has upheld applications on 22 different pieces of material.

The list of materials now banned in Australia includes magazines produced by ISIS from 2014 to 2016 called Dabiq that were used as a recruitment tool by the organisation. One edition featured praise for Sydney siege gunman Man Haron Monis.

It also includes editions of the online magazine Inspire produced by Al-Qaeda, and several instruction manuals and guides for extremists.

Material that is listed as "refused classification" in Australia cannot be imported into, or exported out of, the country, and there are substantial restrictions on their dissemination. A large amount of the material reviewed is graphic pornography and child exploitation material.



The material from ISIS and Al-Qaeda will now sit along such titles as Choked and Soaked 2, Sluts & Their Sex Slave Boys and Hogtied Volume 10 on the Classification Board's searchable database of banned material.