After The Florida School Shooting This Australian Politician Joked About Shooting 'Greenie Punks'

Share On more Share On more

An Australian politician joked about shooting "greenie punks" just days after one of the deadliest school shootings in the United States.



George Christensen is a conservative Nationals MP in the Australian parliament with a reputation for controversial remarks about gay marriage, immigration and firearms.

On Wednesday a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in south Florida allegedly shot and killed 17 students, in one of the deadliest school massacres in US history.

Christensen has been a prominent defender of firearm ownership in Australia. The country introduced strict gun control laws in 1996 after the Port Arthur massacre, and has not had a mass shooting since.

On Saturday Christensen posted a Facebook post from a shooting range of Australia's peak shooting lobby, the Sporting Shooters Association of Australia, setting out his support for legitimate firearm owners.

In the initial post he defended sporting shooters, writing that "Gun owners aren't criminals. They are olympians, Commonwealth games medallists, conservationists, farmers and many of them veterans."

But in a further comment below the photo, he posted an image of himself with a handgun, writing "You gotta ask yourself, do you feel lucky, greenie punks?".