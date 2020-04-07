People In The UK With HIV Were Mistakenly Told Not To Leave Their Homes Because Of The Coronavirus

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

The UK government has mistakenly sent automated texts to people with HIV who are entirely healthy and on successful treatment, telling them they must not leave their homes for 12 weeks or risk "severe illness" from the coronavirus.

Current advice is that only people with HIV who are not on treatment, not virally suppressed or have other health problems, should follow the so-called "shielding" instructions — issued to those most vulnerable to COVID-19 — that they cannot leave their house for any reason.



The British HIV Association (BHIVA) has now written to the chief medical officer of England, Professor Chris Whitty, seeking an explanation for the text from UK_GOV.

The text told recipients: "NHS Coronavirus Service: Your condition means you are at high risk of severe illness if you catch Coronavirus. Please remain at home for 12 weeks unless a healthcare professional tells you to leave. You will get a letter from the NHS to confirm this."



BHIVA then had to issue a statement in an attempt to correct the error and reassure patients.

"We are aware that many people with HIV have today received a text advising them to 'shield'," said the statement. "We are looking into why this has happened but there remains no evidence that people with well controlled HIV need to shield."



A spokesperson for BHIVA told BuzzFeed News that the organisation had asked the Department of Health to explain, but had not yet received a response.

While the proportion of Britain's 100,000 HIV patients who received the text is not yet known, the spokesperson said, anecdotal accounts suggest it is not confined to any particular region.

BHIVA added in its statement that people with HIV who receive the text should instead follow the advice given in a joint statement late last month with the Terrence Higgins Trust (THT) that only "people with a CD4 less than 50, or who have had an opportunistic illness (a serious illness due to suppression of the immune system) within the last 6 months, should be encouraged to follow the shielding advice for the extremely vulnerable".