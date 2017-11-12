The Co-Founder Of Gaydar, The Groundbreaking Dating Site, Has Died Aged 51

Henry Badenhorst was a gentle, sweet-natured visionary who changed the landscape of gay life. He died on Saturday in South Africa.

Henry Badenhorst, the co-founder of the trailblazing Gaydar dating website, has died after falling from a tower block in his native South Africa, close friends of the businessman’s have confirmed to BuzzFeed News. He was 51. The cause of death has not yet been formally established but it is understood he killed himself. Along with Gary Frisch, his business and romantic partner, Badenhorst founded Gaydar in November 1999. Frisch died in 2007 – he also fell to his death from the balcony of a building. The couple dreamed up the website after a single gay friend of theirs had been complaining about how hard it was to find a boyfriend on existing online dating sites. Rob Curtis, the current managing director of Gaydar, told BuzzFeed News: “Eighteen years ago, Henry and his partner Gary revolutionised the way that gay men meet, and in doing so created a safer environment for LGBT people everywhere. The Gaydar team is shocked and saddened to hear of Henry’s passing and send our sincerest sympathies to Henry’s friends and family.” Frisch and Badenhorst had come to London two years earlier to set up a revenue management company called QSoft. But it was Gaydar that made their name, their fortune, and forged incalculable connections between gay, bi and queer men. Although a few dating sites such as Gay.com had begun to capitalise on both the new opportunities the burgeoning internet offered and the need among gay and bisexual men to connect, Gaydar revolutionised the way it was done. Badenhorst and Frisch introduced live chat rooms, sophisticated search facilities – including location searches enabling you to find the nearest gay men looking to meet – and perhaps most importantly, profile pages. These provided numerous photographic features and endless capacity for people to convey who they were, what they liked and what they were looking for. It changed everything. Gaydar enabled gay men in the closet, in the countryside, in countries where it was illegal and in open, metropolitan environments alike to meet. It influenced a slew of copycat heterosexual sites, and paved the way for mobile phone dating apps such as Grindr, Scruff and Tinder that are today enjoyed by tens of millions.

At the peak of Gaydar’s success in the late noughties, it had more than five million subscribers. The Independent on Sunday named Badenhorst as the fourth most influential LGBT person in Britain in 2007. And despite becoming increasingly known as a hook-up tool – as well as a dating site – it broke into mainstream culture attracting blue chip advertisers from Ford to American Express, such was the draw of the so-called pink pound. It had its detractors – those who said it was responsible for encouraging a harsh, shopping list approach to sex. Matthew Todd, the author and former editor of Attitude magazine wrote a darkly satirical hit play, Blowing Whistles, inspired by the new culture born of Gaydar. Various tabloid stories also erupted from the site: MP Mark Oaten met a male prostitute on the site; Boy George met the model he was later imprisoned for chaining up against his will; Chris Bryant MP used the site replete with a picture of himself in his underwear. But Badenhorst remained proud of his accomplishment. He also expanded the empire, launching Gaydar radio, bringing in over a million daily listeners, Gaydar Girls, a mirror version of the site for lesbian and bisexual women, and the Lo-Profile bar, which closed in 2013, shortly after the radio station. He sold the rest of the company later that year. Widely acknowledged as a sensitive, sweet-natured man, Badenhorst was in his understated way a quiet revolutionary – a visionary for many. Despite earning millions from his venture with Frisch his demeanour was far from the flash entrepreneur one might expect. Twinkly green eyes, a soft voice and a shy smile greeted those he met. Badenhorst described the loss of Frisch as the worst day of his life and according to friends he never fully recovered from it.