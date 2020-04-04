Under Lockdown, LGBT Parents Are Being Abused By Their Own Kids While LGBT Teens Are Being Thrown Out By Their Families

“I was having to work from home in a very tiny room,” they said. One of the straight women who lived there, whom we will call Jill, “lost her job and her way of dealing with that was to take lots of drugs, get pissed and have lots of parties,” said Wyatt. They tried to talk to her, but it had little effect. After yet another loud party, Wyatt told the committee at the co-op that something needed to be done.

“She found out about this and then I heard her screaming abuse, saying things like, ‘tell that slut to get some fucking ear plugs.’” It escalated. “She followed me into the kitchen and started shouting and then started breaking the furniture, then ran upstairs and told me I needed to kill myself. And because she knows I have bipolar [disorder] and have a history of self-harm and suicide, that felt very threatening.”

Then the threats started. “She said, ‘If you don’t kill yourself, I’ll do it for you.’ At that point I was really scared.” Wyatt phoned the police who arrived, knocked on Jill’s room and told her to stop making threats.

But the next day, the abuse resumed. “When I was in the kitchen she said, ‘Why did you call the police? Who the hell are you?’ She said, ‘Snitches get stitches’ and, ‘You’re going to regret what you did.’ And then came up, leant over me and said, ‘Just kill yourself, everyone hates you.’ This went on for about half an hour. I was really, really shaking by then. I called the police again.”

But the police said they could only come the following day, and told Wyatt to stay locked in their room, despite there being no bathroom attached. When Wyatt went to get a drink, Jill followed her. Wyatt had a panic attack. “I managed to get back into my room but then couldn’t stop crying and she could hear me crying so she’s knocking on the door saying, ‘Go on, kill yourself, go on.’ Then laughing at me. I think she was high.”

By then it was clear to Wyatt that they needed to leave. They made a list of their friends, most of whom are LGBT and in London, but all either had underlying health conditions or had no space. There was only one option: going back to Bogna Regis to stay with their 88-year-old father who has a spare room that would enable Wyatt to self-isolate away from him, to protect his health.

“It was a real runaway,” said Wyatt. “I grabbed a suitcase, put my work stuff in and a book and some of my medication and then literally ran. In terms of clothes I've got three t-shirts, a spare pair of jeans and a jumper.”

Wyatt’s father is a methodist and from a different genderation, but it’s not living with him that’s difficult, but being back in their hometown.

“I’m living in a place where I ran from due to excessive homophobic bullying by other children when I was at school,” said Wyatt. “It’s not easy at all.” They know no one else there and get flashbacks walking around. “I still tense up when I walk down the high street because for many years when I came back I would still see the people that would throw things at me and chase me down the street.”

The effect of being removed from their home and the city that welcomed Wyatt is more encompassing than traumatic memories. “I don't fit in. I feel completely out of place. I feel I’ve been dropped into being aged 13 again. I have to get out of here.”

A few days after speaking to BuzzFeed News, Wyatt phoned again. The committee at the housing co-op had decided what to do about the complainant against Jill. The options available, according to their own processes, could have been to give Jill three months to move out, or to move her to another building within the co-op — there are spare rooms available — which Wyatt requested.

Instead, in an email seen by BuzzFeed News, the committee told Wyatt their complaint against Jill was “hearsay, with no evidence or proof” and suggested an “acceptable behaviour agreement” to be signed by Jill. She and Wyatt should simply “sort out your differences between yourselves”. This, said Wyatt, is not possible when someone has told you to kill yourself and threatened to kill you.

Wyatt is receiving help from the Outside Project, an LGBT homeless shelter and support organisation. But all Wyatt wants is a safe home to return to.

“I am devastated,” they said, “and I don’t know what to do.”