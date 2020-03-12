Chemsex Under Lockdown: Hook-ups Are Still Happening And Police Warn The Risks Are Greater Than Ever

People are still being arrested for chemsex-related offences during the coronavirus lockdown, even though the risks during this period are greater than ever, police officers and a senior probation official told BuzzFeed News.

With “hookups still happening”, apps “still busy”, and drugs still being dealt, one of the key differences is that the dangers are now more hidden, they said, heightening the impact on health and the chances of becoming a victim of crime. “The risk changes,” one warned.

In an interview with BuzzFeed News, two key members of the Metropolitan police team tackling chemsex-related crimes — Inspector Allen Davis and PC Richard Unwin — and Stephen Morris, the chemsex lead for the prison and probation service, set out a disturbing picture of offending amid the lockdown.

They described drug supplies being tampered with, an increase in grooming and online offences, sex workers being forced into using chemsex, and victims of sexual violence less likely to come forward. And with empty streets and clubs shut, chemsex is going further underground, reducing the possibility of someone helping if something goes wrong.

The unusual decision by Davis, Unwin and Morris to detail what is now happening is two-fold, they said. The first is to alert those involved to the distinct, often invisible vulnerabilities they may now face — while encouraging people to seek help from police or other services if needed.

The second point is to make clear to perpetrators that the policing surrounding this is not stopping: rapists, dealers, importers, those who deliberately overdose others, or men who beat their partners under the influence, will be pursued and investigated, they said.

Late last month, a 45-year-old man was found guilty at Isleworth Crown Court of sexual assault, administering a substance in order to sexually assault, theft, and the possession of a class C drug — and jailed for 8 years and five months. Carol Simon had approached a man coming out of the City of Quebec pub in central London, asked to share a cab home, followed him into his house, drugged and assaulted him, before stealing his phone. DNA matching was used to find him.