A Nigerian Writer Who Was Kidnapped After Writing About Homophobia Has Been Released

“This is not the first time this has happened to writers in Nigeria and a few months ago one of them got killed," a Nigerian LGBT activist told BuzzFeed News. "I’m sure this is not going to be the last time."

A prominent Nigerian writer who was kidnapped last week after publishing an essay about homophobia has been released following ransom demands and threats by his captors to murder him, BuzzFeed News can reveal. Chibụìhè Obi, 24, who had been missing since 1 June, walked free on Sunday at approximately 10pm local time after international reports of his capture. It is not yet known if a ransom was paid. A source close to Obi told BuzzFeed News that his abductors revealed his whereabouts on Facebook on Sunday night but the location was so far from where he lives in Imo State, south-east Nigeria, that it was five hours before he could be picked up. He has now been reunited with his family. His abduction follows other similar disappearances in Nigeria in recent months, according to Bisi Alimi, a leading Nigerian LGBT activist who was granted refugee status in Britain. “One of them got killed,” he told BuzzFeed News. Obi was seized less than a fortnight after he wrote an essay entitled, “We’re Queer, We’re Here,” an evocation of the violence and silence engulfing gay people in Nigeria. The piece sparked multiple threats so severe as to cause Obi to consider fleeing the country, according to Alimi, who was in touch with him before his capture. Friends of Obi’s raised the alarm on Friday night when he failed to attend a poetry event in Nsukka, Enugu state, adjacent to Imo State. The kidnappers, who hijacked Obi’s Facebook account, sent messages to his friends from his account to threaten the writer’s life. The authorities were then notified.

The messages, some of which have been forwarded to BuzzFeed News, began: “ur frend iz homo his promotin evil satanism” and “we catch him and his here”. When challenged to prove they had captured him, the kidnapper replied: “wen u see his copse you will no”. A friend of Obi’s posted on Facebook that he had been abducted and wrote: “We…started receiving messages, specifically homophobia death threats from his Facebook account, operated by someone obviously not him. This same person also claimed to be stranded at an undisclosed location & even demanded for money…I’m worried. We are worried.” He added that he was sure the abduction happened as a result of the essay Obi had written. Another friend revealed that Obi had told him he had been “reported” to a family member for being a “gay activist”. Homosexuality is illegal across both the mostly Muslim northern parts of the country – where under Shari’a law the punishment is death by stoning – and the mostly Christian states in the south where the sentence can be 14 years in jail. In 2014, a new law was introduced, The Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Act, which made illegal gay clubs or organisations and any attempts to conduct same-sex weddings, including those who “witness, abet and aids” such ceremonies or groups. The effect, say activists, has not only been increasing hostility towards LGBT people but also fear among those associated with them. In his essay, Obi described an attack on someone at his university who had come out as gay and who lived in the same hostel as him.