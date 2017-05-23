Here Is What We Know About Manchester Attacker Salman Abedi

Police have named the attacker – who died along with at least 22 victims in Monday's bombing – as Salman Abedi.

The attacker who detonated a bomb at a pop concert in Manchester on Monday, killing 22 people and himself, has been named by police as 22-year-old Salman Abedi. Ian Hopkins, chief constable of Greater Manchester police, said: "I can confirm that the man suspected of carrying out last night’s atrocity is 22-year-old Salman Abedi, however he has not yet been formally named by the coroner and I wouldn’t wish to comment any more about him at this stage." “The priority remains to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network,” Hopkins added.



The Telegraph reported that Abedi was born in Manchester to Libyan parents and grew up in the Whalley Range district in the south of the city.

Electoral roll searches show that a man called Salman Abedi lived at 21 Elsmore Road in Fallowfield, south Manchester – which appears to be the same address where police carried out forensic searches and a controlled explosion earlier on Tuesday.

Chief Constable Hopkins said the explosion was to gain entry to the house and posed no threat to the wider community. Neighbours told BuzzFeed News that the family were from Libya and were referred to as "the Libyans". The family also flew a big Libyan flag from the house. Neighbours described Abedi as being 5' 6", young-looking for his age, and clean-shaven. They said the occupants of the house had lived there for a few years but no more than 10.

Police confirmed that a controlled explosion took place in Fallowfield on Tuesday morning, and local people confirmed hearing a loud bang on social media. Car alarms were set off by the noise and a heavy police presence shepherded bystanders away. A separate raid took place in Carlton Road in nearby Whalley Range.

Earlier on Tuesday, armed police arrested a 23-year-old man in south Manchester in connection with the operation. Speaking outside 10 Downing Street earlier, prime minister Theresa May confirmed that police and security services were working on the basis that the attack was carried out by a sole assailant.


