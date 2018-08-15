The Westminster Crash Terror Suspect Has Been Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder

A man who was arrested for alleged terrorism offences after driving a car into a security barrier outside the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, injuring several people, has now been arrested on an additional count of attempted murder.

The 29-year-old has not been formally identified but has been named in several media reports as Salih Khater. Police confirmed he is a UK citizen originally from Sudan and said detectives are confident they know who the man is.

Police also confirmed that he had been arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act, which prohibits the commission, preparation, and instigation of acts of terrorism.

On Wednesday police also released an image of the silver Ford Focus he was driving at the time of the incident, in the hope that the public would help detectives understand the car's movements leading up to the crash. The police said the car travelled from Birmingham to London on Monday night, arriving in the early hours of Tuesday.



"Given that it appears to have been a deliberate act, the method used, and the iconic location, it is being treated as a terrorist incident and the investigation is being led by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"We are satisfied that we know the identity of the arrested man. The priority of the investigation team continues to be to understand the motivation behind this incident."

Police raided two addresses in Birmingham and one in Nottingham on Tuesday that are thought to be related to the suspect.

All the police cordons in the Westminster area have been lifted and the Met has reiterated that there is no intelligence to suggest there is any ongoing related threat.