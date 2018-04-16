Weapons Inspectors Say They Have Been Denied Access To The Site Of A Suspected Syrian Chemical Weapons Attack

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' (OPCW) fact-finding mission has not yet been allowed access to the site in Douma, where more than 75 people were killed in an alleged chemical weapons attack, according to its director-general.

Inspectors sent to the Damascus suburb where it is claimed up to 75 people were killed as a result of a suspected chemical weapons attack say they have not yet been allowed access to the site by Syria and its close ally Russia, because of alleged safety fears. Ahmet Üzümcü, director-general of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), said on Monday that inspectors on a fact-finding mission to Douma arrived on Saturday but have yet to begin their work because they have not been allowed access. Russia's deputy foreign minister was quick to to deny that inspectors had been denied access, according to the Russian newswire RIA. The suspected use of chlorine gas at Douma sparked a military intervention on Saturday from the US, UK and France, in which more than 100 missiles destroyed a number of sites thought to have been used in Syria's chemical weapons programme. The UK's delegation to the OPCW tweeted his remarks and called for Russia and Syria to cooperate.

#OPCW Director Gen briefs Exec Council on his Fact Finding Mission’s deployment to 🇸🇾 to investigate #Douma chem weapon attack. OPCW arrived in Damascus on Saturday. Russia & Syria have not yet allowed access to Douma. Unfettered access essential. Russia & Syria must cooperate.

Petter Lycke, Sweden's representative at the OPCW council, said the director-general told the meeting that Russia and Syria couldn't guarantee the safety of the investigations team on the ground.

The DG of #OPCW has updated the members of the EC @OPCW special meeting on Douma on the mission to Syria. According to Syria and Russia, security on the ground cannot be guaranteed & the FFM team has not yet been able to reach Douma. Full access to the site must now be granted.

Both Russia and Syria had called for the OPCW to investigate claims that chemical weapons were used at Douma, having strongly denied the allegations and describing the incident variously as a western-backed plot or a propaganda ruse from rebel forces opposed to the Syrian government.

The World Health Organisation said last week that the Douma attack killed more than 70 people, at least 42 of those killed showed symptoms consistent with chemical weapons exposure, while 500 people were injured in total. The UK's representative to the OPCW, Peter Wilson, said in his address to the council on Monday that his government was in no doubt that the Syrian regime was behind the attack. And he expressed concern that Russia has repeatedly used its veto as a permanent member of the UN Security Council to block investigations into Syria's use of chemical weapons. "We and international partners have sought time and again to prevent the Assad regime from using chemical weapons against the Syrian people," he said. "Time and again when we have seen chemical weapons used in Syria, Russia has vetoed resolutions at the UN Security Council. Russia has vetoed six chemical weapons-related resolutions since the start of 2017, including a veto just last week of a draft resolution that would have established an independent investigation into the attack on Douma." Wilson referred to the allegation that the UK was somehow behind the Douma attack as "ludicrous". The UK Prime Minister, Theresa May, is set to face questions from MPs about the missile strikes today. The Labour party today published legal advice which it said contradicted the UK government's position, that the strikes were justified on humanitarian grounds.

