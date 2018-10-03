Vladimir Putin Called Former Russian Spy Sergei Skripal A "Traitor To The Homeland" And "Scum"

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called former Russian military spy-turned-defector Sergei Skripal a "traitor" and "scum."

His comments come seven months after Russian agents attempted to murder him and his daughter with a deadly nerve agent, according to UK security services.

Putin, speaking at a conference in Moscow, said that some media reports were "pushing through a theory that Mr Skripal is some sort of a rights activist."

"He’s plainly a spy," he said. "A traitor to his homeland. There’s such a thing – being a traitor to the homeland. He is one."

"Imagine, if there’s a person in your country who betrayed it. How would you treat him? He's plainly scum."

Putin went on: "He was caught, he was punished, he spent five years in prison, we let him go, he left and continued cooperating with, providing consultations to [UK] security services."