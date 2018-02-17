UKIP Leader Henry Bolton Has Just Been Ousted By Party Members

UKIP leader Henry Bolton arrives at the ICC in Birmingham as the UKIP EGM decide his future as leader.

Henry Bolton has stepped down as leader of UKIP just five months after being elected leader, after members overwhelmingly voted to remove him.

More than 1,500 UKIP members congregated in Birmingham on Saturday for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to decide his fate, after a controversy-strewn few weeks in which he was called on to defend offensive messages sent by his girlfriend about Meghan Markle, the fiancée of Prince Harry.

Out of 1,300 ballot papers, 857 were cast in favour of a motion of no confidence, a majority of 67%. The party's National Executive met immediately after the vote and after about 15 minutes announced that Gerard Batten would be the interim leader.

Outgoing party chairman Paul Oakden told delegates to remain faithful to the party regardless of the decision.

