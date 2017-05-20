Two Labour Shadow Ministers Clashed Over Trident Renewal Policy

Two Labour shadow ministers appeared to be at odds over whether the Trident nuclear deterrent be safe under a Labour government – despite the party committing to keeping it in its manifesto.
Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry told LBC radio on Friday night that, although it was Labour policy to keep Trident, she couldn't commit to this being the case after a defence review, which Jeremy Corbyn has promised should Labour win the general election on 8 June.
"No, of course not, if you’re going to have a review, you have to have a review,” she said.
When pressed by interviewer Iain Dale, she said: "We need to make sure our policy is up to date and meets 21st-century threats.
"There was a time we gave up on sabres or horses, you need to keep updating your defence policy and meeting the most pressing and obvious needs."
Just a few hours later, Labour's shadow defence secretary appeared on Newsnight to point out that Trident renewal had been agreed as party policy at last week's manifesto meeting and repeated at party conferences.
Asked for her reaction to Thornberry's comments, Nia Griffith said: "With all due respect, Emily is not the shadow defence secretary – I am. We had a long meeting on Thursday at which we agree the manifesto and no one has suggested removing Trident from the manifesto."
The manifesto explicitly supported renewal, while also committing the party to leading multilateral efforts on nuclear disarmament.
Speaking on the Today programme on Saturday morning, John Woodcock, former shadow transport minister and Labour candidate in Barrow and Furness, said that work was already well underway on the renewal project.
"Whether you're in favour of Trident renewal or not, it's kind of tough now because it's happening. We had the vote last year, we've put the project past the point of no return," he said.
"Where I am now I can look over at Barrow shipyard which is employing 9,000 people and has already cut steel on the submarines, so this is going to go ahead."
Trident nuclear missiles are kept onboard a fleet of four Vanguard submarines, which have patrolled beneath the waves since the 1990s.
This generation of submarines are due for replacement at some point in the 2020s, with the cost spiraling into tens of billions of pounds. Greenpeace has claimed that the final trident replacement bill could reach £34 billion.
The House of Commons backed Trident's renewal in 2016 by 472 votes to 118, with 140 Labour MPs backing the motion and voting against Corbyn, who opposed it.
