Two Labour Shadow Ministers Clashed Over Trident Renewal Policy

Two Labour shadow ministers appeared to be at odds over whether the Trident nuclear deterrent be safe under a Labour government – despite the party committing to keeping it in its manifesto.

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry told LBC radio on Friday night that, although it was Labour policy to keep Trident, she couldn't commit to this being the case after a defence review, which Jeremy Corbyn has promised should Labour win the general election on 8 June.

"No, of course not, if you’re going to have a review, you have to have a review,” she said.

When pressed by interviewer Iain Dale, she said: "We need to make sure our policy is up to date and meets 21st-century threats.

"There was a time we gave up on sabres or horses, you need to keep updating your defence policy and meeting the most pressing and obvious needs."

Just a few hours later, Labour's shadow defence secretary appeared on Newsnight to point out that Trident renewal had been agreed as party policy at last week's manifesto meeting and repeated at party conferences.