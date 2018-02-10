A Turkish Helicopter Has Been Shot Down On The Syria–Turkey Border, Killing At Least 2

Share On more Share On more

A Syrian man raises a framed picture of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan next to a caption reading in Arabic and Turkish "a man worthy of raising a hat for", during a demonstration in the rebel-held town of Azaz in northern Syria.

At least two Turkish troops were killed on Saturday as a military helicopter was shot down in the mountainous border region between Turkey and Syria, prompting the country's president to promise that those responsible will pay a "heavy price".

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a TV address: "One of our helicopters was downed just recently.



"These things will happen; we are in a war. ... We might lose a helicopter, but they’ll pay the price for this."

Turkey's state news agency, Anadolu, originally said the attack happened in Turkey's southern Hatay province, which borders Afrin to the west, a region that's become the focus of Turkey's latest military excursion into Syria.

But the agency later tweeted that the helicopter was downed in Syria itself, citing the Turkish prime minister, Binali Yildirim. The PM also confirmed the aircraft was a two-seater T-129 attack and reconnaissance helicopter.