At Least 20 People Have Been Injured In A Shooting At An All-Night Art Event In New Jersey

A man suspected of opening fire at an all-night art event in Trenton, NJ, early Sunday, injuring at least 20 people, has been shot dead, prosecutors said.
One of those injured was described as a 13-year-old boy who is an "extremely critical" condition. Three other victims are also said to be in a critical condition.
Another suspect, who was described as also opening fire on attendees, is in police custody. Police said that there was an "officer-involved shooting."
The free all-night event was taking place on Saturday and Sunday at the Roebling Wire Works.
Angelo Onofri, prosecutor for Mercer County which is now leading the investigation, told reporters at a press conference: "At about 2.45 A.M. this morning radio transmissions as well as 911 calls began coming into the Trenton police department, on shots being fired and officers needing assistance.
"The incident occurred at the historic Roebling Arts Department 674 South Clinton Avenue, where the art all-night even was taking place.
"At this point the preliminary investigation that multiple individuals attending the art all-night even opened fire within the venue. And at this date and time multiple weapons have been recovered.
"At this point, there are 20 individuals who were treated for a variety of gunshot wounds as well as other injuries. There is one individual, a 33-year-old male, who is one of the suspect in the shooting who has already been pronounced as deceased"
One eyewitness told Philadelphia 6ABC TV: "I saw two police officers escort a guy that got shot in the leg. They bandaged him up and whisked him away."
Interviews are being conducted with witnesses and victims and police confirmed the art event will not open today.
Eric Jackson, the mayor of Trenton, told the press conference: "This is truly a tragedy for Trenton. My most sincere sympathies goes out to the victims and the families and the attendees and organisers of this event. All shootings whether large or small are a crisis.
"It’s a fact that our cities as well as our suburbs throughout America are experiencing an increasingly in public shootings and public unrest such as this. This isn’t just a random act of violence – this is a public health issue."
Krystall Knapp, who was volunteering at the event, wrote on Facebook: "My volunteer shift for Art All Night Trenton was winding down at about 2:45 am when I heard a commotion behind me, saw people pushing and shoving and then heard gunshots.
"I saw lots of people running in my direction and I got out of my chair and started to run. People pushed and shoved and I was knocked down right outside the door as shots continued. I heard them overhead. A kind woman pulled me up and over to the side and told me to stay down with her. A woman three feet from us was shot in the leg. I’m not sure how many people total were shot.
"I heard an officer say nine. There was a guy in the middle of the street about 15 feet from us others said may have been one of the shooters – people said he was shot by police. There was blood everywhere but he was still flailing around. I doubt he made it. It took a long time for ambulances to arrive."
Among the exhibitors at the event on Saturday was the local branch of Moms Demand Action, an anti-gun violence pressure group.
