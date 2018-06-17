At Least 20 People Have Been Injured In A Shooting At An All-Night Art Event In New Jersey

A man suspected of opening fire at an all-night art event in Trenton, NJ, early Sunday, injuring at least 20 people, has been shot dead, prosecutors said.



One of those injured was described as a 13-year-old boy who is an "extremely critical" condition. Three other victims are also said to be in a critical condition.

Another suspect, who was described as also opening fire on attendees, is in police custody. Police said that there was an "officer-involved shooting."

The free all-night event was taking place on Saturday and Sunday at the Roebling Wire Works.

Angelo Onofri, prosecutor for Mercer County which is now leading the investigation, told reporters at a press conference: "At about 2.45 A.M. this morning radio transmissions as well as 911 calls began coming into the Trenton police department, on shots being fired and officers needing assistance.

"The incident occurred at the historic Roebling Arts Department 674 South Clinton Avenue, where the art all-night even was taking place.

"At this point the preliminary investigation that multiple individuals attending the art all-night even opened fire within the venue. And at this date and time multiple weapons have been recovered.

"At this point, there are 20 individuals who were treated for a variety of gunshot wounds as well as other injuries. There is one individual, a 33-year-old male, who is one of the suspect in the shooting who has already been pronounced as deceased"

One eyewitness told Philadelphia 6ABC TV: "I saw two police officers escort a guy that got shot in the leg. They bandaged him up and whisked him away."