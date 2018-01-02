This Study Shows People's Tweets Are Happier In The Summer And Grumpier In The Mornings

If you think you're grumpier in the winter months, your tweets might just prove you right.

A new study by the University of Bristol has looked at 800 million tweets and found people posted more positive things in the spring and summer months, when the days are longer.



"Circadian Mood Variations in Twitter Content," published in December in the Brain and Neuroscience Advances journal, surveyed anonymised tweets from the 54 largest towns and cities in the UK every 10 minutes for four years, to investigate how social media could provide insight into mental wellbeing throughout the year.



The study established a trend in the number of negative tweets people in the UK send at different points in the day and throughout the year. Unsurprisingly, they appeared to be grumpier in the mornings.

The study showed that the number of negative tweets – ones that mention being angry and tired – was stable across weekdays and weekends and over the seasons. But the number of positive emotions expressed grew higher as the days grew longer.



There are reasons to be a bit wary of studies linking word use on social media to emotion, as Pete Etchells, a psychologist at Bath Spa University, points out: “There’s an underlying assumption that if I tweet ‘I’m having a great day, I love life’, it’s a real expression of my feelings.

“But there’s not a lot of big studies showing that, so you should take these studies with a pinch of salt.” The paper doesn’t show that the changing times of sunrise cause the differing patterns of mood, just that they change at the same times. However, Etchells said that the paper shows that careful use of Twitter data can tell us new and interesting things.

The researchers found evidence that chimed with previous studies of seasonal affective disorder, where people suffer low moods as a result of receiving less contact with sunlight in dark winter months, which can conflict with their circadian rhythm, a 24-hour internal cycle that governs how we sleep and eat. Previous studies on this have relied on retrospective questionnaires on a much smaller scale.