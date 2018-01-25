This Mummified Corpse Found In A Swiss Church Is Related To Boris Johnson

Scientists say a body uncovered in 1975 is in fact the great-great-great-great-great-great-great grandmother of the UK foreign secretary.

Boris Johnson has found a new way to make headlines: By being the distant descendant of a mummified corpse of a woman who has baffled scientists since she was discovered in a Swiss church more than 40 years ago. It has now been revealed that the body, found in a Basel church during renovations in 1975, is that of Anna Catharina Bischoff, a wealthy lady who was born in 1719 and died in 1789. She was buried in front of the church's altar. She is Johnson's great-great-great-great-great-great-great grandmother.

Breaking: the mummified corpse of a woman who died of syphilis in 1787 & whose body has lain unidentified since it… https://t.co/vrLiLi2Mq9

As the BBC reports, DNA taken from her toe has shown she was a member of the Bischoff family – it had a 99.8% match with DNA taken from living descendants of the Bischoffs.



Anna Catharina Bischoff had seven children but only two survived to adulthood – one of them, Anna, married Christian Hubert Baron Pfeffel von Kriegelstein.

Six generations later, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was born, now the UK's foreign secretary and Conservative MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip. Scientists believe Bischoff may have been treated for syphilis, after finding high levels of mercury in her body, a common 18th century cure for sexually transmitted diseases. It may not have worked, but the mercury did help to preserve her body until now.

The revelations are due to be shown in a documentary by Swiss broadcaster SRF on Thursday night.

