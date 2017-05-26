This Is What We Know About The Hunt For The Terror Network Behind The Manchester Arena Bomb

Greater Manchester police have made a series of arrests and raids across the region and seized what they called "important" evidence.

Counter-terror police are engaged in an urgent hunt to uncover and disrupt a terrorist network that is suspected to have played a part in the planning of the suicide bomb attack that killed 22 people in the Manchester Arena on Monday.

So far 10 people, ranging in age from 16 to 38, have been arrested in a series of at least six raids. A 16-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman – the only female to be arrested – were released without charge. As questions remain over the exact process by which the bomb was constructed, and by whom, police leaders said the raids have uncovered significant evidence.

All the suspects were arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences and eight remain in custody. Police can now hold the suspects in custody for questioning for 28 days before either charging or releasing them. Police have not revealed the identity of the suspects but they are thought to include Ismail Abedi, the brother of Salman Abedi, 22, who was named by police as the man who detonated Monday's bomb.

Ismail Abedi is believed to be the first man arrested after the attack – eyewitnesses saw armed and masked police officers surrounding a man outside a supermarket in Chorlton, south Manchester, on Tuesday morning. One woman who saw the arrest said: "When I arrived the man was on the floor surrounded by at least six men with masks on their faces. I was told there were two men in the car when it was stopped by at least two or three [unmarked] police cars."

Speaking on Thursday, Greater Manchester police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said: "The arrests that we have made are significant, and initial searches of premises have revealed items that we believe are very important to the investigation."

Less than 48 hours after the attack, Hopkins made clear that this was not a "lone wolf" incident carried out by a disaffected young man acting alone. "It is very clear that this is a network we are investigating," he said. Communities across Greater Manchester have spoken of their fear, shock, and confusion as police continue to carry out raids at homes and businesses across the region, using several controlled explosions to break down doors. From Blackley in the north of the city, to Moss Side in the south, to Wigan in the west, residents have seen their streets stormed by dozens of armed police officers as detectives work to uncover anyone with links to the attack.

The raids have settled into a pattern: On several occasions this week officers have turned up to quiet residential streets in the early hours and ordered curious and worried locals to stay inside, without explaining why.

They only announced that they had raided homes and businesses and made arrests as part of the ongoing terror operation later on the same day. From terraced streets, to tower blocks, to period conversions, to barber shops, officers are working on the assumption that the network is dispersed throughout the city. And while the investigation now focuses on a wider network, more has emerged on the role of the attacker himself. The Times reported on Friday that Abedi used his own bank account to buy materials to make the bomb from two hardware stores, before leaving for Libya in mid-April.

He reportedly travelled back to the UK via Germany five days before the attack. The Times also reported, citing Libyan security sources, that before the attack Salman Abedi called his brother, Hashem, in Libya, and also spoke to his mother to ask for her forgiveness.

Sky News obtained CCTV footage that appears to show Abedi having bought a rucksack from the Arndale shopping centre in Manchester last Friday night, three days before the attack.

A rented flat on Granby Street in central Manchester, where police carried out a controlled explosion before raiding the property in the early hours of Thursday, is suspected to have been used by him before the attack.

A key focus of the police investigation has been Salman Abedi's former home, 21 Elsmore Road in Moss Side, where forensic investigators spent several hours on Tuesday after a controlled explosion had been used to gain entry, startling neighbours.

The Telegraph reported, citing unnamed security sources, that the home contained a "working bomb factory" with a stash of chemicals and bomb parts, raising fears that there may be other explosive devices in circulation from the same terror cell.

The New York Times published – much to the horror of UK security officials – leaked crime scene images showing how nuts and screws were used as makeshift bomb shrapnel. Separately, Abedi's father, Ramadan Abedi, and brother Hashem have both been detained by a powerful UN-affiliated militia in Libya. In social media posts, Ramadan Abedi has signalled his support for al-Qaeda affiliates in Syria, while Hashem was arrested as a suspected ISIS militant. And although some Mancunians have said they feel afraid after the attack, the city remains defiant. Thousands have made their way into the city centre to leave their tributes in St Ann's Square, where a sea of flowers now stands as a memorial to those who lost their lives. The City Games, which starts on Friday, will still take place and the Manchester 10k and Half Marathon running races will go ahead as planned on Sunday, although with a different tone and different music to previous years.

A homecoming gig by local band the Courteeners in front of 20,000 fans will also still go ahead at Old Trafford Cricket Stadium on Saturday, as Manchester refuses to give in to the terrorists.