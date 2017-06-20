Sections

This Is The Moment Firefighters First Saw The Grenfell Tower Blaze

One firefighter said: "How is that possible?" H/T BBC Panorama.

Posted on
Patrick Smith
Patrick Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is dramatic moment the first firefighters called to the scene of the Grenfell Tower fire were confronted with the scale of the disaster.

Footage broadcast by BBC Panorama on Monday captured the shock and disbelief of the crew, as they started to realise they were about to deal with an unprecedented tower block fire.

Firefighters can be heard to say "That's a whole block," and "How is that possible?"

"There are kids in there!" another says.

BBC

Tower blocks are designed to withstand fires by containing them in the single flat where they first occur – but this didn't happen at Grenfell, as the blaze ripped up the side of the building.

Fire safety experts have suggested that the type of cladding used on the outside of the building, a comparatively cheap variety which had a polyethylene core. This is set to be one of the key questions that a forthcoming public inquiry will investigate. At least 79 people died or remain missing.

BBC

The programme also interviewed residents who made it out of the building. One, who lived on the eighth floor and was awake at the time of the fire, described how all the other residents on the floor were still asleep as the corridors filled up with smoke.

Another said it took no more than 30 minutes for the whole building to be engulfed in flames.

BBC

The programme spoke to the families of those are still unaccounted for. Maria Nashwa's brother, who is disabled, was on the 20th floor. In a phone call to their mother after 1am, he said he had been advised to stay in his flat and put a towel along the bottom of the door.

"He was talking but he said he couldn't breathe from the smoke," she said.

While the documentary-makers were filming, she was informed that he didn't make it out of the building.

BBC

The programme also told how one survivor helped a woman escape by carrying her out of the building. Luca Branislav heard Clarita Ghavmi calling for help and put her over his shoulder as he walked down 11 flights of stairs. The two were reunited after the disaster:

UK residents can watch Panorama's "London Tower Fire: Britain's Shame" on the BBC iPlayer.

