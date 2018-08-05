 back to top
This Football Team's New Mascot Is A Boiler For Some Reason

West Brom fans did eventually warm to the boiler.

Posted on
Patrick Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter

There are football mascots and then there's this.

Our new mascot is a boiler #wba 😂😂😂
John Askill @JohnAskill

Yes, West Bromwich Albion's new mascot is a combi-boiler with legs and arms that walks around before the game waving at people. Here it is making its debut appearance at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Meet Albion's new mascot. Boiler Man. #wba
Paul Suart @PaulSuartWBA

Footy mascots are typically animals or something to do with the club's name or badge. Sheffield Wednesday have an owl. Wolverhampton Wanderers have a wolf. But now West Brom... have a boiler.

"What are your mascots then?" "Ours is a fox" "We have a tiger" "Lion. You?" "Oh... ours is just a combi boiler with legs" https://t.co/HpRFmgP2ye
Sean @wolves_1990

As you may have guessed, this is all to do with a sponsorship deal the club signed with a boiler maker.

As part of a two-year agreement with Ideal Boilers, the company&#x27;s logo will go on the club&#x27;s shirts. The boiler mascot – officially and inexplicably known as Vinny the Vogue – comes with the deal.
As part of a two-year agreement with Ideal Boilers, the company's logo will go on the club's shirts. The boiler mascot – officially and inexplicably known as Vinny the Vogue – comes with the deal.

Many Baggies fans warmed to the boiler.

To be fair to the boiler, he's now having a kick around with the mascots and letting the kids nutmeg him. I don't know if it's the suit or not, but he's walking around with a massive strut. I can't stop laughing.
Matt Wilson @mattwilson_star

The visiting Bolton Wanderers fans were however less impressed.

West Brom’s mascot today was a ‘boiler’ 😂😂
Football Away Days @footyawayday

Point of order: West Brom still have faithful mascot Baggie Bird – the boiler is a new addition to the matchday experience.

Welcome to the championship... Losing Bolton at home, and finding out that our mascot is a boiler.... 😄😄 #wba
Jack Mitchell @JackRubes93

But given that the Baggies ended up losing yesterday's game 2-1, fans will be hoping the boiler doesn't bring bad luck.

Mate
Boiler Man Fan @_camwba

Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.

