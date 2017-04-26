Sections

This Dog Accidentally Got Shaved Like A Poodle And It Looks So Weird

Seren, a German Shepherd cross, got a pretty intensive haircut due to the language barrier between its British owner and a Chinese dog groomer.

Patrick Smith
Patrick Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is what happened when one man took his dog for a haircut in China but couldn't speak any Chinese.

Wales News Service / WALES NEWS SERVICE

This poor German Shepherd cross called Seren was given a slightly intensive trim after his owner, Leigh Simmons, 27, took it for a haircut on Sunday in Shenzen, China, where he's been working for seven months with his wife, Kat.

Unfortunately, Simmons can't speak a word of Chinese and was reduced to making a "buzzing" sound and a shaving motion to get across the desired look.

Simmons, originally from near Merthyr Tydfil in South Wales, adopted the dog after finding it roaming the streets.

This is what Seren used to look like.

Wales News Service / WALES NEWS SERVICE

He told the Wales News Service agency: "I wanted to shave the dog for the summer. It’s really hot here at the moment.

"The woman spoke no English and I speak very, very little Chinese. I ended up miming shaving the dog and I made a ‘bzzz’ sound. The woman nodded and told me to come back at four.

Leigh Simmons
Wales News Service / WALES NEWS SERVICE

Leigh Simmons

"I came back and saw the dog and just started laughing hysterically. I could barely stand up, I was laughing so much.

"The poor women working there were so confused. They looked embarrassed, like they were worried I wasn’t going to pay them. But I did. It cost me roughly £10.

Many dogs are closely shaved in this way in Shenzen, added Simmons: "Everyone in China has a poodle. Lots of them have this style. I just didn’t think at the time that the French Poodle look that you see in films was the standard model for shaving dogs out here."

Don't worry, it'll grow back soon, Seren.

Wales News Service / WALES NEWS SERVICE


Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

