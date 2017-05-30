Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. Investigations
  15. LGBT
  16. Life
  17. Music
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

This Anti-Terrorism Ad Where A Suicide Bomber Is Chased By His Victims Is Going Viral

The video, made for Ramadan by Kuwait-based telecoms company Zain, shows a community of people defeating terror with love.

Posted on
Patrick Smith
Patrick Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter

An anti-terrorism video that shows Middle Eastern people denouncing terrorism by preaching love over terror has been viewed almost 3 million times since the beginning of Ramadan.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The video, an ad from Kuwait-based telecoms company Zain, features a child's voice narrating a scene showing a would-be suicide bomber making an explosive.

"I will tell God everything," the child's voice says. "That you've filled the cemeteries with our children and emptied our school desks. That you've sparked unrest and turned our streets to darkness."

Zain has around 45 million mobile network customers across the Middle East and North Africa. Many Middle Eastern companies kick off advertising campaigns at Ramadan to capitalize on a big family TV audience.

The video has been viewed nearly 3 million times and shared almost 5,000 times on Facebook, and people on social media platforms are pointing out that its message is apt in the wake of the Manchester suicide bomb and the detonation of a car bomb outside a Baghdad ice cream shop on Monday night, which killed at least 15 people.

Zain / Via youtube.com

The bomber is shown in the aftermath of a bus bombing.

Zain / Via youtube.com

But he is confronted by the victims, who call his actions contrary to the teachings of Islam.

Zain / Via youtube.com

Then Emirati star Hussein Al Jassmi sings: "Worship your God with love, with love not terror," as images are shown of real-life victims of terror.

It's certainly had a big reaction online, with almost 5,000 Facebook shares and hundreds of tweets.

What a beautiful ad on counter violence & extremism. Only Kuwait could do this. Thank you @Zain and @7sainaljassmi https://t.co/Z4Ja5Udf7H
سلطان سعود القاسمي @SultanAlQassemi

What a beautiful ad on counter violence & extremism. Only Kuwait could do this. Thank you @Zain and @7sainaljassmi https://t.co/Z4Ja5Udf7H

Reply Retweet Favorite
The @Zain creative team truly deserves this coverage for their inspiring work. Also @7sainaljassmi makes everything… https://t.co/3dADEWVpyn
Mariam @mariamralhosani

The @Zain creative team truly deserves this coverage for their inspiring work. Also @7sainaljassmi makes everything… https://t.co/3dADEWVpyn

Reply Retweet Favorite
You should be proud @Zain https://t.co/EpatY0Lx2o
مثايل آل علي ☁️ @Mthayel

You should be proud @Zain https://t.co/EpatY0Lx2o

Reply Retweet Favorite

One of the actors in the video resembles Omran Daqneesh, the 5-year-old Syrian boy who was hurt along with his family in an airstrike in Aleppo in August last year.

Zain / Via youtube.com

This reference suggests the video's producers are criticizing not just Islamist terrorism but violence carried out by countries involved in wars.

But the reference to Omran Daqneesh went down badly with some viewers, including some Syrians, who said they found it distasteful and misleading.

@Zain please take down your offensive ad. You have no right to exploit children and people tragedy for your own commercial gain.
Ammar Youzbashi @SyrianObserver

@Zain please take down your offensive ad. You have no right to exploit children and people tragedy for your own commercial gain.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Strong message except for @Zain whitewashing #Assad crime by suggesting #OmranDaqneesh was a victim of #ISIS terror… https://t.co/OBYcu82CK8
SaadAbedine @SaadAbedine

Strong message except for @Zain whitewashing #Assad crime by suggesting #OmranDaqneesh was a victim of #ISIS terror… https://t.co/OBYcu82CK8

Reply Retweet Favorite
How DARE big #UAE company @Zain misuse #Syrian victims of #Assad & #Russia & #Iran terror in so-called ad for… https://t.co/xnSiXd1TRJ
Rime Allaf @rallaf

How DARE big #UAE company @Zain misuse #Syrian victims of #Assad & #Russia & #Iran terror in so-called ad for… https://t.co/xnSiXd1TRJ

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has contacted Zain for comment.

Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With UKNews