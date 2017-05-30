This Anti-Terrorism Ad Where A Suicide Bomber Is Chased By His Victims Is Going Viral

An anti-terrorism video that shows Middle Eastern people denouncing terrorism by preaching love over terror has been viewed almost 3 million times since the beginning of Ramadan.

The video, an ad from Kuwait-based telecoms company Zain, features a child's voice narrating a scene showing a would-be suicide bomber making an explosive.

"I will tell God everything," the child's voice says. "That you've filled the cemeteries with our children and emptied our school desks. That you've sparked unrest and turned our streets to darkness."

Zain has around 45 million mobile network customers across the Middle East and North Africa. Many Middle Eastern companies kick off advertising campaigns at Ramadan to capitalize on a big family TV audience.

The video has been viewed nearly 3 million times and shared almost 5,000 times on Facebook, and people on social media platforms are pointing out that its message is apt in the wake of the Manchester suicide bomb and the detonation of a car bomb outside a Baghdad ice cream shop on Monday night, which killed at least 15 people.