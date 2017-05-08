These British Politicians Really Want You To Know They Like Emmanuel Macron

"We're basically best friends" – every centrist politician in Britain.

France's new president, Emmanuel Macron, beat his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen, in an overwhelming victory on Sunday. But it wasn't just the French public who eagerly awaited the election's outcome: scores of liberal, centrist and pro-EU politicians on this side of La Manche were hoping against hope that Macron would succeed. Not least because he gives them hope that centrist, pro-European politics can beat nationalism at the polls – and it meant they could tweet a picture of their last meeting with him.

Farron is so pro-Europe he's taken to unveiling an EU flag at campaign events – a move first pulled by Macron at a rally in Nantes. So it's no surprise the Lib Dem leader is among the UK's most enthusiastic Macron supporters and the most keen to channel some energy from the En Marche! campaign into his own centrist programme.

Farron: "So I hope that we can emulate Macron."

Farron mentioned Macron in his party conference speech in March and the Lib Dems even offered to send activists over to France to help his campaign. And in the wake of Macron's victory, Farron was quite openly comparing his own stance to that of the new French president: "The liberal values of tolerance, openness and free trade that triumphed in France today can triumph in Britain too. "Together we can change Britain’s future, stand up to Theresa May’s hard Brexit agenda and keep our country open, tolerant and united."

Cable, who's vying to take back his old parliamentary seat of Twickenham, is one of several centrist political figures calling for a centrist, progressive alliance in the En March! mold. He wrote in The Independent in April:

Traditional party alignments of right and left no longer offer that hope. We have seen, in France, the emergence of a totally new political force with Emmanuel Macron’s En Marche, which captures that new mood. The British system, built around the First Past The Post mechanism, militates against renewal. It is reinforcing the stranglehold of a well-organised, well-financed, party such as the Conservatives with a strong voter base among older people and an increasingly nationalist tone. I want my party to be in the vanguard of a movement which offers an alternative to that. And, to achieve that, we have to make serious progress in terms of seats and votes in the June election. Plus, Cable wins extra Macron points for having actually dealt with him when both men were government ministers in their respective countries.

Very enjoyable & productive meeting with my French counterpart @EmmanuelMacron. Look forward to working together on areas of mutual interest

Former Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg Is this the man to reform Europe & shape the course of Brexit (the one with the tie, obviously)? Barnstorming speec… https://t.co/gLDzoXP005

Clegg was on the front row when the then would-be president came to deliver a speech in London in February, partly to woo the 300,000 French ex-pats living in the UK.

And – no pressure or anything – Clegg essentially thinks Macron is the man to save the EU from President Trump and Vladimir Putin, telling The Independent back in February:

I think in Emmanuel Macron we have possibly the only figure who could use a mandate as a newly elected president of France to help reform and strengthen the European Union at a time when it’s under great threat from President Trump, from Putin and from internal dissent. A lot rides on his shoulders

Chuka Umunna, Labour's former shadow business secretary Great meeting with @EmmanuelMacron, France's Minister for the Economy, Industry and Digital Affairs, today.

Umunna, who's standing to retain his seat in Streatham, south London, met Macron in 2014 to discuss a range of business issues. He's tweeted an impressive collection of photos – ie three – of him being great mates with Macron, including these from 2015:

Great catching up with France's economy minister @EmmanuelMacron today - talked about building inclusive prosperity

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London When I met @EmmanuelMacron it was clear he has a progressive, positive vision for France and Europe. Congratulation… https://t.co/GxJJMIIK6Z

Macron's victory matters deeply to Khan, who finds himself representing a city that overall voted to Remain in the EU referendum and faces an anxious future as Brexit talks begin. In the wake of Sunday's result Khan was keen to tweet that he had actually met Macron to discuss all that, earlier this year.

Macron has already said he would like to lure "banks, talents, researchers, academics and so on" away from London to Paris. On Sunday Khan tweeted another picture of their meeting, in case you missed the first one.



The French people have chosen hope over fear and unity over division. Congratulations @EmmanuelMacron.… https://t.co/LaSydmE9iB

Former chancellor and current Evening Standard didn't miss an opportunity to refer to Macron as "my friend" Congratulations to my friend @EmmanuelMacron. Proof you can win from the centre. At last, the chance for the leadership that France needs

Former Labour leader and unlikely fandom figurehead Ed Miliband, who also met Macron once Do not panic too much about this tweet. I guess @EmmunelMacron has many friends. I also met him once... https://t.co/OzLb0q4r4m

Blair released a statement congratulating Macron on a "superlative victory", but more importantly he told The Observer late last month that he was on good personal terms with him.

"I know him and I like him. He's a very smart, capable guy," he said. "The broad lesson is the centre ground is still strong and if you provide people with a progressive centre-ground alternative they'll vote for it."

Wes Streeting, Labour parliamentary candidate in Ilford North Macron est l'espoir de la France, l'espoir de l'Europe et l'espoir de la social-démocratie. https://t.co/lzw3ni081m

Streeting gets a few thousand extra Macron-fan points for tweeting his support in French from time to time. He said Sunday night's result was a reminder of how progressives can win.



Félicitations @EmmanuelMacron! Une défaite pour le fascisme et un rappel de la façon dont les progressistes peuvent gagner. 🇫🇷🇬🇧