Theresa May Says There Will Be A £20 Billion "Brexit Dividend" For The NHS – But Economists And MPs Say It's A Myth

The prime minister is pledging a new 10-year funding settlement for the National Health Service, partly funded by a supposed dividend from Brexit, even though experts say it doesn't exist.

The NHS in England will receive an extra £20 billion in funding over the next five years as part of a "present" to mark 70 years since its formation, partly funded by a so-called Brexit dividend the UK would receive after it leaves the European Union. But economists, former government advisors and opposition MPs were quick to argue that the supposed dividend from Brexit is a false promise and that any significant increases to public spending will have to come from so-far unspecified tax rises. Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, May hinted taxation was an option.

"There will be about £600 million a week more, in cash, going into the NHS," says @theresa_may #marr

"As a country we will be contributing more, a bit more, but also we will have that sum of money that is available from the European Union," she said. A Downing Street spokesperson said: "[In] addition to the Brexit dividend we will have to contribute a bit more as a country — but we want to do that in a fair and balanced way and will seek views on how best to do it. That will be set out in future budgets."

May referred to the controversial claim made by Vote Leave campaigners during the Brexit referendum campaign, which claimed that the NHS would receive an extra £350 million a week post-Brexit – but while that figure has been repeatedly questioned, she claimed that by 2023-24 there would be about £600 million extra for the health service.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies and a former government economist, tweeted that "There is no Brexit dividend." Extra spending can't be funded by Brexit dividend. 1) Govt has accepted Brexit will *weaken* public finances by £15bn pa 2) Financial settlement with EU plus commitments to replace EU funding already uses up all of our EU contributions in 2022 There is no Brexit dividend

Tory MP Sarah Wollaston, chair chair of the health and social care House of Commons select committee, and a former GP, said the dividend was "rubbish". Don’t even begin to swallow any rubbish that this will be some Brexit bonanza. In reality the tax rises & borrowing will need to be higher as a result

Labour's shadow chancellor John McDonnell said the announcement wasn't just a magic money tree – meaning an uncosted but expensive policy – but a magic money forest. Shadow Chancellor @johnmcdonnellMP on NHS funding boost "It's almost as though its a pre-election gimmick... can you imagine if I came forward with this? There would be accusations of magic money trees - it's a magic money forest that has come out this morning" #PienaarsPolitics

In Sunday's interview, May also that the real-terms annual funding increase for the NHS would be 3.4%, which is higher than over the course of the coalition and Conservative governments, but significantly less than under the last Labour government.



#Marr: What's the real-term annual increase? May: "It could vary but it's 3.4% a year" Marr: Don't you need 5% a year as the IFS says? May doesn't answer this, just says the NHS is very important.

The Office For Budget Responsibility (OBR) has said that the NHS needs funding increases of 5.3% for the next 50 years – equivalent to about £110 billion – just to meet rising demand for services as the population ages.

The government has, as Paul Johnson and others have pointed out, accepted the OBR's forecast that Brexit will result in UK public finances being weakened by around £15 billion a year.

