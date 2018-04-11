Trump Has Told Syria And Russia To "Get Ready" For A Missile Strike

The president also called Syria's Bashar Al-Assad a "Gas Killing Animal", in reference to the suspected chemical weapons attack in Douma on Saturday which injured 500 people.

President Trump has told Syria and its close ally Russia to "get ready" for a missile strike on Syria, as the world waits for the US to act in retaliation for a suspected chemical weapons attack on Syrian civilians that is thought to have killed more than 70 and injured 500. In response to media reports that Russia forces would be able to shoot down any US missiles fired at Syrian targets, Trump tweeted Wednesday morning: "Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!"' He also referred to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad as a "gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!"

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!

Trump appeared to be responding to comments from Alexander Zasypkin, the Russian ambassador to Lebanon, who told the Hezbollah-run al-Manar TV station: "If there is a strike by the Americans then... the missiles will be downed and even the sources from which the missiles were fired."

In response to Trump's tweet, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said: "Smart missiles should fly towards terrorists, not legal government."

In a follow-up tweet, Trump then said there was no need for hostilities between Russia and America.

Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?

Other western leaders have been much more cautious in the language they have used to describe the apparent chemical weapons attack. France and the UK have agreed that action should be taken against whoever was behind the attack, but have stopped short of pointing the finger of blame squarely at the Syrian regime.

Trump's position was bolstered on Wednesday by a statement from the World Health Organisation, which said chemical weapons were used in Douma to kill at least 70 people and injure as many as 500. The WHO, which is working closely with local health partners to assist the thousands of people evacuated from the region, is demanding "unhindered access" to the site The WHO said in a strongly worded statement that it was "deeply alarmed by reports of the suspected use of toxic chemicals in Douma city, East Ghouta". More than 70 people "sheltering in basements" in Douma died on Saturday, the organization said, and 43 of these deaths were related to "symptoms consistent with exposure to highly toxic chemicals". Two health facilities were also damaged, it claimed.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has sent a fact-finding team to investigate the Douma site.

"According to reports from Health Cluster partners, during the shelling of Douma on Saturday, an estimated 500 patients presented to health facilities exhibiting signs and symptoms consistent with exposure to toxic chemicals," the WHO's statement read. "In particular, there were signs of severe irritation of mucous membranes, respiratory failure and disruption to central nervous systems of those exposed," it said.

The suspected chemical weapons attack has sparked a fresh diplomatic crisis between Syria, its allies Iran and Russia, and the West over the seven-year Syrian civil war. Without naming Syria and its close ally Russia – who have both denied that chemical weapons were used at Douma – the WHO reminded "parties to the conflict" that there is an outright ban on the use of chemical weapons under international law.

"Global norms against chemical weapons reflect a particular abhorrence to their disproportionate harm to the eldest, the most infirm, and the youngest among us," the statement said.

Dr. Peter Salama, WHO's deputy director-general for emergency preparedness and response, said: "We should all be outraged at these horrific reports and images from Douma. WHO demands immediate unhindered access to the area to provide care to those affected, to assess the health impacts, and to deliver a comprehensive public health response." WHO is now coordinating a healthcare response for the thousands of people who have been evacuated from East Ghouta and taken to Damascus and elsewhere, after rebels who were holding out against Syrian-led forces at Douma finally surrendered. This is a breaking story – check back here for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

