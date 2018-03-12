Theresa May Said It Was “Highly Likely” That Russia Is Responsible For The Poisoning Of A Former Russian Spy

Sergei Skripal and Yulia Skripal, who remain in "critical but stable" condition in hospital after being exposed to a deadly nerve agent.

British prime minister Theresa May has said that it is "highly likely" that Russia is responsible for the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Speaking in parliament on Monday, May said it was clear the substance that has left Skripal and his daughter in a critical condition was "a military-grade nerve agent of a type developed by Russia".

"This is part of a group of nerve agents known as ‘Novichok’," May added.

The Russian ambassador has been summoned to the Foreign Office to explain how Skripal and his daughter came to be poisoned, for which May said the government believed there could be two possibilities:

"Either this was a direct act by the Russian state against our country," May said.

"Or the Russian government lost control of this potentially catastrophically damaging nerve agent and allowed it to get into the hands of others."

If Russia does not respond by the end of Tuesday, May said the UK government would consider the attack an "unlawful use of force by the Russian state against the United Kingdom".

"This attempted murder using a weapons-grade nerve agent in a British town was not just a crime against the Skripals," May added.

"It was an indiscriminate and reckless act against the United Kingdom, putting the lives of innocent civilians at risk. And we will not tolerate such a brazen attempt to murder innocent civilians on our soil."

The PM's spokesperson said May would chair a national security council on Wednesday morning to consider Russia's response. It is understood that the PM is preparing to update MPs on Wednesday afternoon, after Prime Minister's Questions.

Earlier on Monday, the Russian embassy in London accused the British government of orchestrating a media campaign to link the poisoning of former spy Skripal and his daughter to the Russian state.



In a statement released on Monday afternoon, the embassy's press secretary said Russia was "outraged" by supposed attempts to implicate their country in the attempted murder, and warned of serious consequences for the long-term relationship between the two nations.

Last week, foreign secretary Boris Johnson said he did not want to point any fingers, but called Russia a "malign and disruptive force".

The embassy's statement said the incident had "become quite a negative factor for the relations between our countries due to the unfounded accusations against Russia advanced by the media".

Sergei Skripal, 66, and Yulia Skripal, 33, who were found slumped on a bench in the English city of Salisbury on Sunday 4 March, remain in a critical but stable condition. A police officer who attended to them was also hospitalised, and is conscious in a serious but stable condition.

The crime shares similarities with deaths previously linked to the Russian state, such as the radioactive poisoning of former British spy Alexander Litvinenko in 2006.