The Police Officer Who Played The Piano For A 93-Year-Old Theft Victim Says He’s Overwhelmed By The Response

During a routine police visit last week to follow up on a 93-year-old victim of theft in Mansfield, Derbyshire, something unexpected happened.

Craig Bull, 43, a police community support officer with Mansfield police, part of the Nottinghamshire force, wrote on a police Facebook page that he made the visit to reassure the man and see if he needed any help.

During the visit Bull heard all about him about being a war-time pilot, and how his wife had died on Christmas Eve a few years ago.

The elderly man can clearly be seen enjoying the performance – a Chopin nocturne – and mimicking the notes as they are played. The video, filmed by Bull's colleague, has been viewed almost 350,000 times and shared more than 2,000 times.

Bull told BuzzFeed News: "I'm absolutely overwhelmed by the response I've had – working in the kind of job I do you get a lot of criticism for doing things, or not doing things, and it's one of the core things that any beat team does, reassuring elderly people and checking they're OK.

"I didn't even know my colleague was filming until I got out of the house. And then he was showing everyone at work and I said why not put it on the Facebook page.