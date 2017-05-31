The Manchester Terror Attack Investigation Is Narrowing Its Focus To The Bomber's Last Movements

The hunt for clues to understand how and why a terrorist murdered 22 adults and children in the Manchester Arena suicide bomb attack last week has narrowed down to his movements in the days before the attack.



Police are urgently poring over CCTV footage of Salman Abedi in the week leading up to the attack on 22 May, as they continue to establish whether he was part of a wider terror network.

They have seized almost 300 digital devices, including phones, and have made more than 7,000 lines of enquiry since the attack. And detectives now believe that in the four days between arriving from Libya and carrying out the attack Abedi bought the bomb's components himself and was, for at least the most part, acting alone.

But 11 of the 16 people arrested since the attack remain in custody on suspicion of terror offences and are still being questioned.

Police carried out an intensive and far-reaching series of raids in the days following the attack and have made it clear they are investigating the existence of a terror network.

And they are now urgently trying to understand more about Abedi's movements, particularly what he was doing in the Wilmslow Road area of south Manchester with a blue suitcase. Forensic analysts are currently looking at his phone records while police have renewed their appeal for any eyewitness who saw him between 18 and 22 May to come forward.