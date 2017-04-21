Get Our App!
Theresa May Says She Will Maintain Britain’s…
27 Things That Happen On Every Match Day In Cardiff
The Leader Of The UK’s Biggest Trade Union Was Just…
Here Are The 13 Seats The SNP Could Lose In The…
Can You Correctly Guess How Many People Are In The…
Jeremy Corbyn Read To Some Kids And Really Seemed…
11 Things People With Rosacea Should Know
Plan A Holiday And We’ll Reveal Your Age And Where…
A Man Charged Over The Dortmund Attack Is Suspected…

The Leader Of The UK’s Biggest Trade Union Was Just Re-Elected

The left-wing trade unionist Len McCluskey defeated challenger Gerard Coyne, who was suspended from his job at the union on Thursday.

Patrick Smith
Patrick Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

Unite chief Len McCluskey Gareth Fuller / PA Wire/PA Images

The left-wing leader of the country’s biggest trade union has been narrowly re-elected, 24 hours after his rival for the general secretary post was suspended.

Len McCluskey announced his victory in the race for the leadership of the Unite union on Friday afternoon, after a bitter internal battle that saw his challenger – the less radical Gerard Coyne, currently the union’s West Midlands secretary – suspended for as-yet-undisclosed reasons.

According to the Press Association, McCluskey won by a margin of 5,500 votes with a turnout of just 12.2% across the union membership.

McCluskey is a supporter of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and the Unite election mattered greatly to the party – with a £1.5 million annual donation, it is Labour’s single biggest donor. Coyne is seen as more sceptical of Corbyn’s leadership and was last year disciplined by McCluskey for giving a speech to a group of centrist Labour MPs.

Unite acting general secretary Gail Cartmail said: “I congratulate Len McCluskey on his victory and would urge the entire union to pull together in the interests of our members, and not least to work for a Labour victory in the general election.

“The turnout in this important election can give no cause for satisfaction and, while the tone of the campaign will not have helped, the underlying reason remains the archaic and expensive balloting system imposed on trade unions by law.

“The sooner we can move to secure and secret workplace and online voting the better for union democracy.”

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
Why Are Asking Prices For London's Luxury Flats Falling?

by Patrick Smith

Connect With UKNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing