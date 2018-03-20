The Information Commissioner Is Seeking A Warrant To Access Cambridge Analytica's Servers

Chief Executive of Cambridge Analytica Alexander Nix, giving evidence to Commons Digital, Culture Media and Sport Committee inquiry into fake news at Portcullis House in London in February.

The chair of the commons culture committee, Damian Collins, tweeted that last night the Information Commissioner had told Facebook's auditors and lawyers to leave Cambridge Analytica's offices.

"I'm not accepting their response so therefore I'll be applying to the court for a warrant," Denham told Channel 4 News.

Elizabeth Denham had given the firm until Monday evening to respond to a list of questions, as Channel 4 News published undercover footage showing the company's CEO, Alexander Nix bragging about how it could use honeytraps and blackmail to discredit its clients' political opponents.

The UK's information commissioner will go to court on Tuesday to apply for a warrant to access the servers of Cambridge Analytica, the British company accused of harvesting the private Facebook data of some 50 million Facebook users in order to influence the 2016 US presidential election.

Facebook have confirmed that auditors and legal counsel acting on behalf of the company were in the offices of Cambridge Analytica this evening until they were told to stand down by the Information Commissioner. These investigations need to be undertaken by the proper authorities

An Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) spokesperson confirmed to the Guardian that Facebook had agreed to stop its search at the commissioner's request, since "such a search would potentially compromise a regulatory investigation."

Denham said she specifically wanted to know how the company "processed or deleted" data.



The European Union has already said it would launch its own investigation into the affair. Facebook suspended Cambridge Analytica on Sunday, after The Observer and New York Times newspapers revealed that 50 million users' data had been harvested using personality tests.

Liam Byrne, Labour's shadow digital minister, told the Today programme on Tuesday that the rules surrounding the handling digital data, and the laws for its misuse, needed to be tightening.

"The information commissioner is now a really important sheriff responsible for policing this new wild west and it's clear the commissioner doesn't have the powers of a digital search warrant that they can apply for quickly and quietly in order to find out what's been going on.

"The fact the information commissioner has told the world she is going to court has given Cambridge Analytica and potentially others all sorts of head starts in disguising and hiding data and information and records that might be needed for the investigation."

He added that he was worried about the potential for such digital data manipulation to be done in partnership with a malign foreign power.

"The crimes that Cambridge Analytica stand accused of are incredibly serious. We're worried because there's a real risk now of an unholy alliance between bad companies and bad countries," he said.

"There's a risk that companies like Cambridge Analytica are misusing data in order to target in a way that's inappropriate, that can swing elections, like in the American election and potentially even the Brexit referenda."

Dominic Grieve, a Conservative MP and former attorney general, also told Today that tougher sanctions were needed for data offences.

"As one looks at the the sheer extent of what's going and the sort of allegations that are being made, I do think we need to given some very serious thought to raising the penalties in respect of this, particularly for the individuals involved.

Nix told Newsnight on Monday that the allegations against the company were "extremely unfair".

"We see this as a coordinated attack by the media that's been going on for many many months in order to damage the company that had some involvement with the election of Donald Trump," he said.