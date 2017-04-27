The High Court Told The Government It Must Publish Its Clean Air Plan Sooner Than It Wanted

Air pollution hanging over London Stefan Rousseau / PA Wire/PA Images ID: 10969532

The government has been ordered to publish a delayed plan to combat air pollution after failing in its bid to have the deadline moved to after the general election in June.

The High Court in London ruled on Thursday afternoon that the draft plan must be published on 9 May, following the local elections on 4 May. The court rejected the government’s argument that pre-election purdah – during which normal political activity ceases – was not a good enough reason to delay.

Andrea Leadsom, the environment secretary, earlier this week applied for an extension to its deadline to come up with the long-awaited plan, which was due at 4pm on Monday.

The government had previously submitted a plan, but in November last year the High Court ruled that it was unlawful. The court ordered that the full final policy must be published on 31 July.

The origins of the case is legal action originally brought by ClientEarth. the environment advocacy group, who challenged the government to produce tougher measures to tackle the levels of nitrogen dioxide pollution, which is caused in large part by diesel engines.



The government wanted to submit its plans on 30 June followed by implementation in September, arguing it was acting on advice from Cabinet Office officials that to publish a plan would breach purdah.

But Mr Justice Garnham said that purdah does not affect the outcome of a High Court case and “is not a trump card to be deployed at will by one litigant,” with the judge adding that the government must comply with a court order like anyone else.

London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, said: “I am pleased that the Government will now have to face its responsibilities sooner rather than later.

“Ministers were dragged kicking and screaming to face the huge scale of this health crisis, but rather than take immediate action to protect the public they deliberately used the election as a smokescreen to hold back their plan.

“I share the concerns of every Londoner who has been repeatedly failed by the government.

“I hope that after this appalling delay, this Government delivers a strong plan to finally get a grip on this issue and urgently introduces a diesel scrappage fund to rid our streets of the dirtiest cars, and provide financial incentives to encourage people to buy the cleanest vehicles.”

A study in March found that as many as 1 in 10 early deaths worldwide could be attributed to air pollution, while several London roads breached the annual legal limit for pollution just several days into 2017.