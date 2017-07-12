The Government Still Doesn't Know How Many Residential Towers Have The Same Cladding As Grenfell

Workmen start to remove cladding on Hornchurch Court in Hulme, Manchester, after Theresa May ordered a national review of tower block fire safety after the Grenfell fire.

The government so far tested one-third of the residential towers in the UK that have external cladding and doesn't know exactly how many have the variety which was used at Grenfell Tower.



Labour has strongly criticised the government's testing regime for being too slow and confusing, with an inadequate level of advice for landlords and tenants.

On 20 June, six days after Grenfell, the permanent secretary of the Department of Communities and Local Government wrote to owners and landlords across the country requesting that they send in samples from any towers which have aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding, the type used at Grenfell, which fire safety experts and eyewitnesses said played a key role in the spread of the fire.

On Wednesday the communities secretary Sajid Javid said 224 buildings have so far been tested and that all of them failed the combustibility test.

There are thought to be around 600 towers in the UK which have cladding of any sort; many of them, like Grenfell, are 1960s and 1970s towers that had panels added as part of refurbishment works.

Not all of these towers have ACM cladding, but a DCLG spokesperson wouldn't confirm how many suspected towers have yet to be tested or when this would happen.

Javid told ITV News: "As of today 224 buildings have failed that test and the immediate priority is absolutely to make sure when a sample is sent in for testing and if it does fail that initial test to inform the local fire and rescue service and make sure they are on the scene and are doing everything they need to ensure those residents that those buildings are safe."

Asked whether the less fire-resistant type of ACM cladding was illegal, he said: "It's noncompliant under building regulations for buildings that are above 18 metres. So that’s a tower that’s typically above six storeys.

"I don’t think we can say that we have all the answers yet. And after this emergency process of securing these buildings these are exactly the kinds of question that need to be answered."