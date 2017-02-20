The Government Has Spent £750,000 To Stop A Lawsuit From A Dissident Who Was Rendered To Libya

Abdul-Hakim Belhaj (left) and the former foreign secretary Jack Straw. Reprieve / PA ID: 10561769

The government has spent almost £750,000 in legal fees to stop a lawsuit from a Libyan dissident who, along with his then-pregnant wife, was allegedly kidnapped and forcibly taken to Libya, where he was tortured by Muammar al-Qaddafi’s regime.

Abdul-Hakim Belhaj and his wife, Fatima Bouchar, have long claimed they were unlawfully removed from China in March 2004 and that British intelligence officials helped organise their rendition.

Last month, Belhaj won the right to sue the Home Office, MI6, and five other departments or individuals.

Now Reprieve, the human rights charity which is backing Belhaj’s case, has found through a series of freedom of information requests that the government spent hundreds of thousands on lawyers before the case had even begun.



The disclosures also show that more than £130,000 of public money has been spent on defending two of the named defendants: former home secretary Jack Straw and Sir Mark Allen, the former head of MI6’s counterterrorism programme.

Jack Straw maintains that he was unaware of Belhaj’s rendition and said last month through his lawyers: “As Foreign Secretary I acted at all times in a manner which was fully consistent with my legal duties, and with national and international law.”



The government had argued it would be harmful to the UK’s interests overseas for the case to be heard, but the Supreme Court dismissed its concerns and said the case could proceed.

The FOI releases, seen by BuzzFeed News, show:

— The government has spent £744,174 on legal advice on the case so far. — That total includes the £27,436 spent defending Straw and £119,470 spent on defending Allen.

The FOI release also details the cost of the lawyers the government instructed:

Reprieve ID: 10561831

Belhaj is a former fighter in the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group, an Islamist entity he founded to help topple Qaddafi after fighting alongside Osama bin Laden’s Mujahideen in Afghanistan during the 1980s. He spent time in Qaddafi’s prisons before the dictator’s 2011 downfall and afterward sought to reinvent himself as a political leader.



Belhaj and Bouchar have said they would withdraw their legal action if the seven parties named in the lawsuit apologised and made a token payment of £1.



Cori Crider, a lawyer for Reprieve who represents victims of torture and rendition, said: “The government has wasted a staggering sum of public money in this case – it seems no expense is too great to spare the blushes of the security services.

“This is ironic, given that the case could have been over years ago for essentially no money and a simple apology to Mr Belhaj and his wife Fatima. We very much hope Theresa May will take a second look at the case and realise that there is no sound reason the government cannot just own up and admit that what it did to this family, by getting involved in their kidnap, was wrong.

“With would-be torturers on the rise in America and elsewhere, there’s no time like the present for a full formal apology.”

The Cabinet Office had not responded to BuzzFeed News’s request for comment by the time of publication.