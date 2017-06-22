The Family Of The Man Who Died At The Scene Of The Finsbury Park Attack Have Paid Tribute To Him

Tributes have been paid to the man who died at the scene of a terrorist attack outside a north London mosque this week, who has been named as 51-year-old Makram Ali.

Ali, from Haringey in north London, died from multiple injuries. He came to the UK from Bangladesh aged 10, and was married with four daughters, two sons, and two grandchildren. Police said he regularly attended the mosque and enjoyed visiting the local park with this grandchildren.

His family met senior investigators on Thursday at New Scotland Yard. Detectives from the Met's counterterror command are appealing for witnesses who saw the incident, after midnight on 19 June, on Seven Sisters Road. Ali was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:04am.

The family said in a statement released via the police that Ali was a quiet man who had no enemies. "We are devastated by the loss of a husband, father, brother and grandfather, Makram Ali, in this tragic event," they said.

"Our father was a quiet, gentle man, he didn’t get involved in political or social discussion, he instead took comfort and enjoyment spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren and he was always ready to make a funny joke when you least expected.

"We wish everyone to know what a loving man he was, he spent his whole life without any enemies, choosing a quiet life instead. We as a family have always believed that the actions of one person cannot be a reflection of a whole people and I have no doubt that our father would not wish for there to be any retaliation or recriminations and would urge people to remain calm and to pray for peace in these difficult times."