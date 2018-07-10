Here's How An Incredible Rescue Mission Saved The Thai Soccer Team Trapped In A Flooded Cave

After a daring rescue that had previously seemed almost impossible, all 12 of the Wild Boars and their coach are now free.

At first it seemed like the boys would never be found. Then, when they were finally discovered, came a warning that any rescue could take months.

But against all the odds, all 12 members of the Moo Pa (Wild Boar) soccer team, along with their 25-year-old coach, have now been freed after spending 18 days trapped on a narrow shelf deep in a flooded network of caves in northern Thailand, officials announced Tuesday. In three stages, starting on Sunday, divers ventured into the claustrophobic caverns to retrieve two boys at a time, giving them a full-face mask for oxygen and tying them with a rope. Each boy was accompanied by two divers, one holding the child and a second air tank, while another followed behind. The boys were also given anti-anxiety medication to prevent them from panicking as they were carried and pushed through narrow crevices. They emerged two at a time, exhausted but alive and in remarkably good condition, according to officials. They will spend at least a week in hospital until the risk of infection has lifted.

The group went missing after being trapped by rising waters in the Tham Luang Nang Non caves. The boys — who are aged between 11 and 17 and have nicknames such as Night, Titan, Tee, Nick, and Ake — were last seen when they went to explore the caves on June 23. On July 2, to much jubilation from the boys’ families, they were found by rescue workers — alive, but painfully thin. In video footage that was viewed around the world, the two British divers who found them, Rick Stanton and John Volanthen, asked the group: “How many of you? Thirteen? Brilliant.” “Tell him we’re hungry. I haven’t had anything to eat,” one boy said.



Advertisement

WATCH: Astonishing video shows the moment a missing soccer team is found alive after going missing in a Thai cave for nine days. #9News https://t.co/gqHTh7diKL https://t.co/LF0nVpEq7D

The two divers were volunteers, just some of the 1,000 or so people who had been involved in the operation overall. Andy Eavis, a spokesperson for the British Caving Association, told the Washington Post: “I said from the outset, if anybody is going to find these kids, it will be these two divers, who are arguably the best in the world. “Compared to what Rick and John are normally doing, this is extremely easy diving, the only complication was the flow of the water.”

Not only did divers have to navigate passages no more than 1.1 meters (3.6 feet) wide, in a hazardous round-trip that lasted at least six hours, they also had to dive against a strong current.

Some parts, such as the so-called T-junction where two passages converge, were so narrow that divers had to remove their oxygen canisters from their backs and swim with them held out in front of them.

Advertisement

Best graphic of cave layout/issues I've seen - via https://t.co/99aHSbmsm4

Fortunately, despite fears that monsoon rains had raised water levels inside even further, long stretches of the passageways were passable on foot. In total, 90 divers took part in the operation, including 40 from Thailand. One of them, Saman Gunan, a former Thai navy diver, died on Friday after losing consciousness on his way out of the caves.

อาสาสมัครสกัดน้ำเข้า #ถ้ำหลวง ดีใจภารกิจลุล่วง #พาทีมหมูป่ากลับบ้าน #ThaiCaveRescue #ThaiPBS

After the 12th boy was freed on Tuesday, volunteers spontaneously broke into song. While the boys remained in the caves, three Thai navy SEALs and one medic had stayed with them to offer assistance and food. (These four rescue officials also emerged safely on Tuesday after the boys were freed.) An Australian anesthetist visited every day and gave the boys medication to calm them before their arduous journey to the surface.



Thai authorities had also guarded the boys’ privacy very closely. The rescue operation manager, Narongsak Osatanakorn, warned the assembled global media on Monday that any intrusion would not be tolerated, rebuking a reporter who used a drone to get an aerial shot of the cave site.

As world leaders sent their congratulations, the boys were set to be reunited in the hospital in Chiang Rai. Families of the boys cheered at the hospital as the final ambulances carried them in on Tuesday evening.

WATCH: Whoops and cheers as 4th ambulance arrives at Chiang Rai Hospital #thamluangcave #thamluang #ถ้ำหลวง #13ชีวิตติดถ้ำ #13ชีวิตรอดแล้ว #พาหมูป่ากลับบ้าน #ThailandCaveRescue https://t.co/mgaQBaKbsZ

While doctors say the boys are doing well, they are yet to be evaluated by psychologists, who will be looking for signs of trauma, concerned about the long-term effects of the ordeal.

It had been suggested that the team would be invited to the World Cup final in Moscow on Sunday, but this was always unlikely given their frail physical states. FIFA will instead invite them to a later event. As a consolation, after seeing some of the boys wearing England soccer shirts, England and Manchester City defender Kyle Walker tweeted that they will at least be getting some new swag.

Amazing news that all of the Thai kids are out of the cave safely! I'd like to send out shirts to them! Is there anyone who can help with an address? @England https://t.co/pQYwW4SPh7





Advertisement

Advertisement

Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!