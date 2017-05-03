Student Faces Jail For Leaving Bomb On London Underground Train

A university student has been found guilty of planting a bomb he made using an al-Qaeda magazine on a London underground train.

Damon Smith, 20, from south-east London, left the device – which prosecutors said was packed with 153g of ball bearings and gunpowder – on the front carriage of a Jubilee Line train on the morning of 20 October last year.

Smith placed a rucksack containing the bomb on the train and got off at London Bridge, having set a timer, the Old Bailey heard. Had the bomb gone off, it would have detonated as passengers got off the train at North Greenwich station. Instead, it failed to explode and was spotted by passengers who sounded the alarm at 11am.

There were at least 10 passengers in the carriage at the time, police said. Meanwhile, as the bomb was being discovered, Smith was casually making his way to university, police said.

The next day Smith was Tasered and tackled to the ground, metres away from the Holloway Road campus of London Metropolitan university, where he was a student. The case was investigated by the Metropolitan Police Service's Counter-Terrorism Command.

He was convicted of making or possessing an explosive with intent to endanger life, contrary to the Explosive Substances Act 1883.