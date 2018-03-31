Russia Will Expel Another 50 UK Diplomats And Staff Over The Skripal Poisoning Crisis

The Kremlin has told the UK that it will expel at least a further 50 British diplomats and staff, in retaliation for the expulsion of staff from Russia's embassy in London as a result of the international crisis sparked by the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said on Saturday that Britain would have to bring home “a little over 50” – in addition to the of the 23 diplomats who have already left.

She told Reuters: "We asked for parity. The Brits have 50 diplomats more than the Russians."

British ambassador Laurie Bristow was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Friday and was given a month to cut the British embassy operation to the same size of the Russia's embassy in London.