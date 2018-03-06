Pressure Is Growing On The Government To Investigate Russian State Involvement In Suspected UK Assassinations

Home Secretary Amber Rudd is facing calls from senior politicians to investigate suspected assassinations in Britain that have been linked to the Russian state.
The calls came in light of the suspected poisoning of a Russian spy turned-double agent in Salisbury, and BuzzFeed News' ground-breaking investigation last year, which looked at 14 deaths in Britain where the authorities closed criminal investigations due to a lack of evidence.
Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott asked the government to provide assurances that any investigation into how Russian spy turned-double agent Sergei Skripal came to be exposed to an unknown substance that left him fighting for his life will be carried out with rigour. Abbott told the Today programme on Tuesday morning that she will be writing to the the home secretary, Amber Rudd.
Political figures including the former culture secretary John Whittingdale have called for an inquiry into the deaths investigated by BuzzFeed News.
Lord Rooker has previously accused the government of failing to protect Dr Matthew Puncher, who was found stabbed to death after his research helped connect the Kremlin to the death of Alexander Litvinenko.
He told BuzzFeed News: "On the evidence of what happened to Dr Puncher, I think the people who are doing the toxicology tests on this guy in Salisbury ought to be very careful. It should not be disclosed who they are for a start.
"If they’ve used something as obscure and as rare and difficult to locate as they did before 10 years ago with Litvinenko then it’s really important that people doing that work are well looked after.
"And it’d be nice if someone would say something about that. We can’t have people dropping down dead in public public places without a proper investigation. Puncher was part of the team that located the poison used to kill Litvinenko and he’s no longer alive. It’s as simple as that.
“With the work BuzzFeed did putting the 14 together, to say there is not a pattern is preposterous. There is a pattern of Russians and people who have cheesed off the Russians dying in Britain in what are by any standard suspicious circumstances which even the Americans have concern about.
"There are 14 and god forbid it could be 15 by the end of the week. Is there a link? Yes there is, it’s the Russian connection. The fact is we’re supposed to be a civilised country with the rule of law and it doesn’t seem right that there can be so many deaths without a proper investigation."
John Whittingdale, the former culture secretary, echoed calls for a full investigation into the 14 deaths: "BuzzFeed has revealed that there have been a string of deaths on British soil of people who might be regarded as enemies of the Kremlin. Given the latest events, at the very least the Government must now make certain that these were properly investigated and address the concerns around them"
Diane Abbott said the Skripal case bore similarities to the that of former Russian secret service agent-turned-defector Alexander Litvinenko, who was poisoned in 2006 in what police called a "state-sponsored assassination orchestrated by Russian security services."
"First of all we have to have confidence that these cases are investigated very thoroughly. As you know there's been a major journalistic investigation which revealed that there were 14 deaths or suicides that have been linked to the Russian state, but all of those investigations have been closed," Abbott said.
"In the first instance we have to be assured that these cases are being investigated. The investigation took place over two years, it shows a disturbing pattern and certainly I will be writing to [home secretary] Amber Rudd to say that if it is proved to be the case that the Russian state is involved in this latest death what, assurances can she give both about the rigour of the investigation and where we go from here.
"I don't like defaulting to a red menace analysis but we can't allow London and the home counties to become a kind of killing field for the Russian state's enemies."
Abbott stopped short of calling for the 14 cases identified by BuzzFeed News to be reopened, saying to do so was "unrealistic".
"The BuzzFeed investigation alleged that the Metropolitan police did not investigate these things with sufficient thoroughness and apparently closed down the cases prematurely," she said.
"But it is realistic if the facts show that this is another operation by the Russian state, and in the context of a very disturbing deaths and suicides, the government must give assurances because people want to know. We can't have these killings in London and the South East."
"If you read the BuzzFeed investigation thoroughly you'll find that they say the Russian state is very clever in making what are actually hit jobs look like suicides."
Skripal and an unnamed woman in her 30s remain in a critical condition in hospital. Wiltshire police are keeping an open mind as the to circumstances of their illness and have not ruled out foul play or terrorism.
