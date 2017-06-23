Police Say They Will Consider Manslaughter Charges Following The Grenfell Fire Disaster

The Met said that manslaughter is being considered among other charges, and that the fire began with a Hotpoint fridge freezer.

Scotland Yard says it will consider manslaughter charges following the Grenfell Tower fire, as police continue to look at the involvement of various companies who played a role in the recent refurbishment of the building. Detective superintendent Fiona McCormack told reporters on Friday morning that the investigation – one of the largest and most complex in the Met's history – had identified that a faulty fridge-freezer was the cause of the fire. The briefing confirmed that: -- A range of criminal charges, including manslaughter and possible breaches of health and safety laws, are being considered by police. -- Police have seized documents from various companies who were involved in the recent refurbishment of the tower.

-- Police are working with the manufacturer of the fridge-freezer, Hotpoint, to carry out tests on it. The model, which has the serial number FF175BP, has not been subject to any previous safety recalls. -- Cladding and insulation taken from the building both failed safety tests conducted after the fire and councils across the country have been informed of these results. -- The number of people confirmed dead, presumed dead or missing remains at 79 and it will take at least until the end of the year for all the bodies to be removed, such is the danger of complexity of the investigation. Some victims may never be identified.

McCormack said: "We are looking at every offence from manslaughter onwards, and we are looking at safety offences and we are reviewing every company that was involved in the refurbishment of the tower. "This is one of the largest and most complex investigations that the Metropolitan Police has ever undertaken. There are over 250 specialist investigators working on all aspects of this investigation. It will investigate how the fire was started and the speed and spread that [the fire] took hold of that building." McCormack said cladding and insulation samples taken from the building after the fire almost immediately set alight in tests.

"Preliminary tests on the insulation samples collected from Grenfell Tower showed that it combusted soon after the tests started," she said. "The cladding tiles also failed the safety tests. Such are our safety concerns we have shared our data with the Department for Communities and Local Government and we have ensured that that information has been shared with every council." On the fridge-freezer, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Friday: "The government has ordered an immediate examination of this unit by technical experts to establish the cause of the incident. This is a product which was manufactured between ’06 and ‘09 and has not been subject to product recalls. This testing will establish whether further action is required."



McCormack added that police were not just investigating the type of material but how it was installed.

Responding to fears that the number of fatalities may continue to rise, she said the police did not want "any hidden victims of this tragedy" and urged anyone with information on who was in the tower that night to contact police urgently. Investigators have listened to more than 600 emergency 999 calls made while the fire was in progress. Some were more than an hour long and McCormack said many were "truly harrowing". "Our search to recover all the people inside continues. The working conditions are difficult and distressing in many ways... We will make sure we recover everything we can. "This will take at least to the end of the year. And there is there terrible reality that we may not be able to Identify everyone who died in that fire. Which is why I would appeal people who know people who are missing to come forward." Investigators will carry out a fingertip search of the building, assisted by search and rescue dogs, and a lift will be installed outside the building next week. Anyone with information that could identify victims is asked to phone the police incident room on 0800 032 4539.

Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.