Police Are Searching For This Teen In Connection With The Barcelona Terror Attack

Spanish police are seeking a teenager in connection with the terrorist attack on a busy tourist area of central Barcelona on Thursday, which killed at least 13 people and injured more than 100.

An EU police official confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Spanish police were seeking Moussa Oukabir, believed to be either 17 or 18, for questioning about the attacks. The official added that his name and photo were likely in every police station and vehicle in Western Europe.



Police want to speak to Oukabir in connection with a van that mounted the pavement at the corner of La Rambla and Plaza de Catalunya and speeded for about 500 metres, mowing down pedestrians, before it was abandoned. Police have not confirmed whether they believe Oubakir was driving the van.

Police said two men were arrested on Thursday in Barcelona — neither are the driver of the van — and a third was arrested in the town of Ripoll in northern Catalonia. A fourth arrest was made early on Friday afternoon.

Spanish media reported that the man arrested in Ripoll was Driss Oukabir, the older brother of Moussa Oukabir. Both men are registered at the Moroccan consulate in Girona, El País reported.

According to El País, citing the mayor of Ripoll, Driss Oukabir was arrested after reporting that his identification was stolen and used to hire the van.